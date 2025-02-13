AM NewsBrief: Feb. 13, 2025

Stitt Denounces New Education Rule to Count Unauthorized Immigrants Enrolling in Oklahoma Schools

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he will not approve the new administrative rules passed by the state education board last month. It’s one of the reasons the governor replaced three board members this week.

At a Wednesday press conference at the Oklahoma State Capitol, Stitt called the new administrative rules requiring schools to count certain immigrant school children "unbelievable."

He says State Superintendent Ryan Walters’s use of children to win "political favor" and snag headlines is off the mark.

"Collecting data on kids and using them as political pawns is not something that helps law enforcement," Stitt said.

And Stitt says it isn’t helping school outcomes either. The recently released National Report Card showing Oklahoma’s academic overall outcomes are stagnant at best are proof of that.

Stitt says he won't completely rule out ICE operations in schools, but for now, the state board of education needs a fresh set of eyes.

As the governor was taking questions from reporters, Walters announced the launch of his personal "Trump advisory Committee" with two of the ousted board members.

Sen. James Lankford Unveils 'Playbook for DOGE'

Oklahoma’s senior U.S. Senator James Lankford has released what he calls a “Playbook for DOGE” — the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk.

In a 26-page document laden with football wordplay and imagery, Lankford flags what he calls “federal fumbles” that could be targeted by DOGE.

He highlights improper payments in Medicaid, SNAP benefits and unemployment insurance, as well as USAID funds to entities that pay taxes to the Taliban-controlled Afghan government.

The playbook cites instances of improper payments uncovered by federal inspectors general — watchdogs for agency impropriety or wrongdoing.

Last week, Trump fired about a quarter of the federal government’s inspectors general.

Lankford’s playbook also calls out environmental regulations on the energy sector for keeping the U.S. “behind in the rankings” and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for “undercutting the home team.”

Oklahoma County Jail Trust Appoints Interim Director

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust has appointed an interim director for the county jail.

Paul Timmons will serve on a temporary basis while the trust conducts a national search to fill the role.

Timmons was the chief of presonnel and administration at the jail, and previously worked for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He replaces former CEO Brandi Garner who resigned last week.

The jail has had problems with understaffing, aging infrastructure and detainee deaths in recent years.

Meta Partners with Oklahoma Wind Farm for Renewable Energy Supply

A wind project in Oklahoma will sell some of its power to global tech company Meta.

The company that owns Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and other products will pay for energy generated at the Rockhaven wind farm in Murray and Carter Counties. Enel North America owns the wind operation.

The energy will not be transferred directly to Meta’s operations but instead, flow into the wholesale power market.

A news release from Enel says the agreement boosts its work to ramp up production for data centers and artificial intelligence. Meta says it hopes to match its electric usage with 100 percent renewable energy.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

