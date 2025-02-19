AM NewsBrief: Feb. 19, 2025

Former Speaker Charles McCall Is Running for Oklahoma Governor

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall is running for Governor. He joins Attorney General Gentner Drummond in a Republican primary field that promises to be crowded.

McCall writes in an open letter that he’s filing to run for governor to stop what he calls liberal attacks against Oklahoma. He says he’ll have a formal campaign launch at a later date.

The Atoka Republican served in the legislature for 12 years, eight of which he led the state’s House of Representatives.

McCall’s announcement took a stern, conservative tone. He condemned the left and touted his achievements in the Oklahoma legislature, including a transgender bathroom ban, enacting constitutional carry of firearms and cutting the grocery tax.

He joins Drummond among the big names in the GOP primary, touting their conservative credentials.

The state’s primary election will be in June 2026, with the general election coming in November.

Christian Nonprofit Purchases Crossroads Mall for Redevelopment

A Christian nonprofit is preparing to redevelop the former Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports Christian nonprofit Crossroads Renewal Project purchased the 1.2 million square foot space for $9.2 million on Jan. 30.

The nonprofit is chaired by Chris Brewster, the superintendent of Oklahoma City charter school district Santa Fe South Schools. The school district already has around 2,300 students in two of the mall’s former anchor stores, which were purchased in 2017 and 2021.

Last month’s purchase included the two remaining anchor store spaces, the two-level retail concourse, and 62 acres of surface parking.

Plans for the redevelopment include additional elementary, middle, and high school classrooms, recreational and retail space, and a no-barrier health clinic open to patients regardless of ability to pay.

Bill to Expand Raw Milk Sales in Oklahoma Passes Senate Committee

A bill to allow more sales of raw milk in Oklahoma passed in a state senate committee.

The “Homemade Food Freedom Act” by Muskogee Republican Senator Avery Frix would let producers sell raw milk in farmers' markets up to 500 gallons a month. The seller would avoid any liability if buyers are informed the milk is not regulated or inspected. Oklahoma City Democratic Senator Carri Hicks questioned Frix.

“What risks does raw milk pose to our general population? I'm afraid I can't answer that.”

Drinking raw milk has been shown to spread diseases like food poisoning, tuberculosis and bird flu. The bill now goes to the full senate.

Planned Parenthood to Offer Abortions in Missouri, Expanding Access for Oklahomans

Planned Parenthood says it will begin offering abortions in Missouri, opening up another out-of-state option for Oklahomans. This comes after a Missouri judge blocked licensing requirements for abortion clinics.

The order declared the state’s facility licensing requirements are discriminatory because they only apply to abortion providers. Jackson County, Missouri, Circuit Court Judge Jerri Zhang says the regulations mandate physicians to perform unnecessary exams and testing.

In November, Missouri residents passed a ballot measure adding abortion rights to the state constitution. The state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates said these requirements prevented providers from resuming care.

Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO Emily Wales says the decision is a triumph for patients who will “now be able to receive high-quality care without fear.”

