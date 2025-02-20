AM NewsBrief: Feb. 20, 2025

Former Oklahoma Governor and U.S. Senator David Boren Dies at 83

Former Oklahoma governor, U.S. senator, and University of Oklahoma president David Boren died Thursday.

Boren served as Oklahoma’s governor from 1975 to 1979 and represented the state in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 1994.

He later became president of the University of Oklahoma, leading the school from 1994 until his retirement in 2018.

A conservative Democrat, he was known for his focus on government reorganization, education and bipartisanship.

His family said he died at home, surrounded by loved ones. Boren was 83.

'Abolition of Abortion Act’ fails in Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee

Elgin Senator Dusty Deevers’ second attempt at legislation that would adjust the state’s definition of homicide to include abortion failed in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. StateImpact’s Jillian Taylor has more on what lawmakers had to say.

Senate Bill 456 would have allowed women to be prosecuted for acts like self-managed abortions, which can be induced through medication accessed through the mail from out of state. Deevers argued women can currently purchase abortion-inducing drugs and not be prosecuted. He says the bill sought to grant equal protection to QUOTE “preborn children.”

Members of the judiciary committee questioned how the bill would be enforced. Republican Vice Chair Todd Gollihare of Kellyville also disagreed with prosecuting women.

“I disagree with you on the path, not the destination. I cannot go with you down this road of executing women," said Gollihare.

The bill failed with a vote of six to two.

Parental Choice Tax Credit Application Now Open

The Parental Choice Tax Credit application window is now open.

Based on income levels, the program credits families with $5,000 to $7,500 per student to cover private school expenses and up to $1,000 for homeschool expenses. Last year, the program maxed out the $150 million allotted for credits. This year, that limit goes up to $200 million. Governor Kevin Stitt and some lawmakers are calling for the removal of the cap.

Last year’s rollout came with speedbumps, like months-long delays in payments. The Oklahoma Tax Commission ended its contract with the $4 million vendor managing the program and is now administering in-house.

When the window opened Tuesday, the OTC reported it received more than 31,000 applications. It processes priority applications first through April 19. Those are applications from families that make $150,000 or less.

Bill To Expand Parental Rights For Medical Records

A proposed state law would give parents more rights to see their minor child's medical records.

Republican Senator Brian Guthrie of Bixby said current law is being interpreted by some medical facilities to require minors give consent before their parents can see their records.

“There are loopholes in this current statute and I aim to close those loopholes,” Guthrie said.

One exception is if a parent is under investigation of a crime against their minor child, but a law enforcement official would have to ask the records not be released.

The bill passed in committee and next goes to the full senate.

This story was produced by Sam Moore at The Freelancer.

