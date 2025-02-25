AM NewsBrief: Feb. 25, 2025

Federal Layoffs Leave Mark On Oklahoma Agriculture

Federal agriculture workers in Oklahoma were among the thousands fired as part of the Trump Administration's efforts to downsize.

Agriculture leaders are concerned about what this means for program delivery for farmers and ranchers.

Sources say about 30 USDA employees have been dismissed from the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Oklahoma. They also say employees in other agencies were impacted.

Republican Congressman Frank Lucas said he’s concerned about the cuts.

“I would suggest to you that most people who take an early buyout are on the verge of retirement anyway, they are the experienced, knowledgeable decision makers,” Lucas said. “And again, I say this respectfully, when you take out the one year or less people, they're the worker bees who move the paper, who get in the trucks, who go out and do the things. So if you take out the decision makers and you take out the worker bees, that's real destruction.”

Lucas spoke at the American Farmers and Ranchers Annual Convention this weekend.

While the federal workforce is becoming smaller, these efforts come as Gov. Kevin Stitt is also looking to reduce the number of state employees by the end of his term.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the future of a publicly funded, private Catholic school in Oklahoma on April 30. The case Oklahoma Charter School Board V. Drummond is officially on the high court’s calendar.

Justices will consider two questions: Are privately run charter schools public schools in a traditional sense? And can a state exclude a charter school from receiving money if it is religious?

This relates to St. Isidore of Seville, an OKC-based Catholic virtual school offering courses statewide.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond argues that the school should not be funded because of the separation of church and state. Local diocese officials—and prominent Republicans like State Superintendent Ryan Walters—argue that not funding the school equals religious discrimination.

Oklahoma’s Supreme Court has blocked the school, but the U.S. Supreme Court could rule differently. A decision is expected this summer.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is asking Oklahoma’s attorney general for a formal opinion on an executive order from President Donald Trump.

The order prohibits federal funds and benefits from going to undocumented persons.

Walters sent the request to Attorney General Gentner Drummond Monday.

Examples of federally funded school programs are free and reduced lunches, English Language Proficiency programs and Title I, which provides funding for low-income schools.

Walters says, “Taxpayer dollars should be used to support the education of American students, not to subsidize or create a magnet for illegal immigration.”

He asks Drummond to opine on two questions: Are federally funded Oklahoma public school programs affected by the order? And if so, how should the state department ensure the order's requirements?



Bill Would Add Items to the Oklahoma Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday List

State lawmakers are considering expanding the list of eligible items for the back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports a Senate committee approved Senate Bill 231 Monday.

The legislation would add sportswear, art supplies, instructional materials and computers to the list.

The sales tax holiday in August already exempts clothing and shoes under $100.

