AM NewsBrief: Feb. 27, 2025

State Audit Says Tulsa Public Schools ‘Failed to Provide Adequate Oversight’ of Finances

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released an investigative report looking at Tulsa Public Schools.

After nearly two years of investigation, the official audit details the school district’s lack of financial oversight, embezzlement and misuse of funds.

Vague and missing invoices, unauthorized payments and alleged violations of DEI guidelines are among a plethora of the problems outlined in the document.

But Byrd says the most glaring issue was the lack of financial responsibility.

"I think it's important that school districts are transparent and that they put in sound financial practices to assure the taxpayers that they're taking care of the money," Bryd said.

Despite the lengthy audit, Byrd said there are still questions left unanswered. She says those will have to be handled by the Board of Education and the Attorney General’s office.

TPS Responds to Audit

Tulsa Public Schools disputed several of the audit’s claims, and its board points to political motivation.

TPS Superintendent Ebony Johnson says many of the financial oversight issues in the audit have been remedied over the last several years.

TPS Board president Stacey Woolley said in a Wednesday press conference that Byrd’s findings were for political gain, as the state auditor is currently making a bid to become lieutenant governor in 2026.

"The auditor is not interested in our improvement, but solely elevating her status," said Woolley.

The audit found potential violations of House Bill 1775, which bans certain race or gender conversations in classrooms. Woolley says the auditor’s office was not able to point to any material evidence of this violation.

Jon Echols Launches Campaign for Oklahoma Attorney General

Former Republican Representative from Oklahoma City Jon Echols has officially announced his campaign for State Attorney General Wednesday. His platform is centered on making the state safer, freer, and stronger.

In a nutshell, Echols says his campaign has three main concerns.

"We're going to support law enforcement. We're going to go after illegal fentanyl and illegal immigration that's inside the state of Oklahoma as part of it. And then protecting taxpayer dollars, making sure it's spent the way they're supposed to be spent," Echols said.

And as the only one in the race so far, the former majority floor leader in the House already has the endorsements of the Oklahoma and Canadian County Sheriffs, two centrally located counties with different enforcement priorities.

Echols says he supports the idea of expanding upon pre-established avenues to crack down on illegal immigration and making it easier for people to fix their immigration statuses while in the state.

OG&E Customers to See Higher Bills Starting in March Due to Rising Fuel Prices

Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers can expect to see higher bills starting in March.

Fuel prices have gone up in recent months, and in a statement, OG&E says customers can expect an increase of about $12.65 per month on average.

The statement goes on to say the utility understands any increase in bills can be difficult, and points out the cost of fuel to generate electricity is part of OG&E customers’ bills and that cost was adjusted lower twice in 2024.

OG&E has notified its regulator, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, of the fuel charge increase.

Norman Regional Seeks Potential Partnership Or Sale

The Norman Regional Health System is issuing a request for proposal, seeking a potential sale or partnership amid financial challenges.

In a letter obtained and reported on by the Norman Transcript, the system says it’s evaluating all options to support long-term stability and growth.

The letter was addressed to Norman Regional’s “healers and physicians.”

A Norman Regional spokesperson told StateImpact the health system is interested in partnering with another compatible health system. It is also exploring remaining an independent organization.

Norman Regional Health System is a multi-campus system serving south central Oklahoma. It says its heart is Norman Regional Hospital, which is a newly expanded acute-care hospital in Norman that’s licensed for 326 beds.

