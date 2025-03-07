AM NewsBrief: March 7, 2025

Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Bills on Food Dyes and Lab-Grown Meat

Oklahoma lawmakers heard several agriculture bills in committees this week.

Senate Bill 4 bans 21 dyes and other ingredients from food products by 2027 and for ingestible medications by 2028.

In the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee, lawmakers had questions about government regulation, prices, the food industry and food insecurity.

Republican Sen. Kristen Thompson of Edmond wrote the measure and says this is a nationwide movement.

“This is our first swing at this and it’s a big one. It is a big one. This is the most robust list in the country and I wanted it that way," Thompson said.

The bill passed out of committee on a 10-1 vote and goes to the full senate.

Another measure, House Bill 2829, bans the manufacturing, selling and distribution of lab-grown meat. The bill does allow certain entities to research the production of cell-cultivated products.

The bill passed its oversight committee with an 11-2 vote and can now be heard on the House floor.

Lee Greenwood Joins Effort to Place Bibles in Oklahoma Classrooms

Country artist Lee Greenwood is joining the effort to get Bibles in classrooms across Oklahoma.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the partnership with Greenwood Thursday.

Walters says they are launching a nationwide initiative to get Bible donations after state lawmakers rejected his $3 million dollar funding request.

Legal challenges to the Bible mandate are pending.

Thousands of Acres in Western Oklahoma to Remain Wild Through Land Agreement

About 5,000 acres of wildlife habitat and ranchland is now protected in Harper County.

The Nature Conservancy acquired the land to conserve grasslands.

Sand Creek Ranch is home to jackrabbits, lizards, birds like the upland sandpiper and other critters.

The Conservancy says it plans to sell the property with a conservation agreement that would prohibit development or subdivision. The nonprofit says keeping grazing animals like cattle will ensure the grasslands stay intact.

The land was also eyed for its ability to store carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas. The Conservancy says the ranch is connected to thousands of acres of carbon-storing grasslands.

The group plans to search for the federally threatened lesser prairie chicken this spring.

AAA Predicts Busy, Costly Spring Break Travel Season

Spring Break is coming soon and AAA expects this year to be busy and more expensive than last year.

Spring breakers can anticipate higher travel costs this year compared to previous years.

AAA says domestic airfare has increased by 7% and international airfare up 2% with hotel costs increasing by 8%.

Higher spring break prices aren’t stopping travelers as Will Rogers International Airport prepares to see increased traffic next Thursday and Friday.

Stacey Hamm with the airport says TSA and the airlines are fully staffed and ready for the crowds.

"You definitely want to be here two hours before. That gives you plenty of time to find your parking, to get through your airline check in and to get through the security checkpoint," Hamm said.

Travelers looking to save money should consider driving to their destination as gas prices are down 27 cents since last spring break.

