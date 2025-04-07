AM NewsBrief: April 7, 2025

Tribes Raise Alarms Over HHS Cuts

Earlier this year, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rescinded Indian Health System layoffs and pledged to prioritize tribes. But tribal leaders are still concerned about plans for cuts.

In a letter to Secretary Kennedy, the National Indian Health Board expressed concern over the restructuring of the Department of Health and Human Services.

They write layoffs and budget cuts could unintentionally harm tribes, citing multiple departments up for reorganization, and the critical tribal grants that flow through them.

Cheyenne and Arapaho Governor Reggie Wassana said in a February interview, he believes cuts laid out by the Trump administration are rash.

"I don't think they really care as to who it is or how they are, or how they're living, or the small communities they provide for. It's just, it's just a numbers game," said Wassana.

In the letter, the Indigenous-led health board calls for consultation and discussion with the tribes as the HHS reorganizes.

'Be The Light' Installation Honors OKC Bombing Recovery

A new symbol of resilience is on display in downtown Oklahoma City.

The 6th Street bridge gateway is now illuminated with the words "Be The Light" to honor the city’s recovery since the bombing nearly 30 years ago.

A dedication of the installation was held Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum President Kari Watkins says the illumination is a gift to the city.

"We don't want those people to have died in vane; we want those people's lives to be remembered forever. But it's incumbent upon us to go be the change. To be the light," said Watkins.

The 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony takes place at the outdoor memorial on Saturday April 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Former President Bill Clinton is the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

Oklahoma’s Largest Road Project Begins in Tulsa, Lasting Through 2028

Oklahoma’s largest road construction contract gets underway Monday) in Tulsa.

Tulsa’s "Traffic Henge" is finally coming down, and it’s going to take a while to finish.

Crews will work on the $252 million rebuild of the I-44 and U.S. 75 interchange for years.

The westbound I-44 ramp to northbound U.S. 75 will shut down, and drivers can expect nightly lane closures through mid-April.

The project will widen U.S. 75, rebuild two interchanges and add a pedestrian bridge.

It’s the largest road contract in state history, combining three phases into one, with federal funding covering part of the cost.

Work is set to wrap by summer 2028. Until then, drivers should expect delays and detours.

Oklahoma Set to Acquire Suborbital Spacecraft for Research and Defense

A spacecraft designed for scientific research could soon be coming to Oklahoma. The state’s Space Industry Development Authority approved an acquisition of the vehicle Friday.

It’s a suborbital spacecraft – meaning it won’t reach a full orbit around the Earth – but it will travel to space and gather information for various kinds of research. Dawn Aerospace owns the vehicle and plans to set up its U.S. operations in Oklahoma.

"I dare say this is probably the second biggest date in OSIDA’s history. The first is when we were granted the launch license, and this is a very close number two, " said OSIDA board member, Michael Shulz.

It’s unclear how much the acquisition costs, though the board expects a profit of $5 million within two years. The spacecraft could also be used for military and national security operations.

The organization says this is just the first small step in its agreement. Perhaps a giant leap for science in Oklahoma is on the way.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

