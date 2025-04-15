AM NewsBrief: April 15, 2025

Woodward Lawyer Travis Jett to Serve As Newest Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice

Gov. Kevin Stitt tapped Travis Jett to serve as Oklahoma’s newest Supreme Court Justice Monday. The decision comes amidst active legislative efforts to reform the state’s justice selection process.

Jett is a lawyer from northwest Oklahoma with a track record of defending agricultural interests, justifying religion in government and fighting against Medicaid expansion in the state. He has never been a judge before.

Stitt praised the newly appointed justice for his work supporting Oklahoma’s agriculture industry, calling him a man of integrity and “absolute legend” in the state’s Future Farmers of America circles.

"So as he takes a seat on the bench, I look forward to his prudent interpretation of the Constitution and the new energy he brings to the court. This is a great day for Oklahoma," said Stitt.

Jett is Stitt’s fourth appointment to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Oklahoma Mental Health Department Requests $6.2M to Sustain Services Through July

Oklahoma’s state department of mental health is asking the legislature for an additional $6.2 million. The request comes amid confusion for the future of mental health services in the state.

The state’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says it needs the extra funding to keep essential services going through the end of the fiscal year in July.

The request comes just days after the state abruptly canceled contracts with three behavioral health clinics in Tulsa.

Across the state, concerns about a lapse in care are at an all-time high.

Whether the department gets the newly requested $6.2 million is up to the state legislature.

Gov. Kevin Stitt also ordered a now-third investigation into the department and the decisions of its previous leadership.

Josh Delich Named New Superintendent of Edmond Public Schools

Edmond Public Schools has a new superintendent.

Josh Delich will serve in the role. He takes over for Angela Grunewald who is retiring after four years heading Edmond schools.

Delich says he looks forward to leading what he calls a “destination district.”

"A district that has an immense amount of excellence. And if you spend any time in this district, you quickly learn as I have, the amount of excellence that is going through this system," said Delich.

He will officially start in July.

Oklahoma Wildlife Groups Call On Residents To Help Migratory Birds

Millions of birds are migrating over Oklahoma this season to get to their breeding grounds.

And, they need some help from humans to navigate.

Many bird species travel at night - as they’ve done for hundreds of thousands of years. They rely on cues like natural landmarks, stars, even magnetic fields.

But lights beaming from streets and buildings can obscure those markers, causing them to become confused or lost. That’s why several organizations across the state are asking Oklahomans to turn out non-essential lights at night.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is leading “Lights Out Oklahoma” with at least 16 other wildlife groups.

They say dimming or extinguishing lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and avoiding any meant for landscaping can help the birds move safely across our skies.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.