AM NewsBrief: May 9, 2025

Oklahoma Lawmakers Welcome Lawsuit Challenging State Ed Board’s Social Studies Standards

Oklahoma lawmakers say they look forward to the accountability that may come from former Attorney General Mike Hunter’s lawsuit against the state education board for its recently adopted social studies standards.

Sen. Pro Temp Lonnie Paxton says all the commotion around the State Board of Education’s adopted standards has been productive by at least one measure.

"This whole social studies standards thing started in the executive branch, moved into the legislative branch, and now it's in the judicial branch. What a great study for social studies,' said Paxton.

Jokes aside, Paxton says the former attorney general notified him that the lawsuit was shaping up and soon to be filed, and given that it’s focused on the process by which the board approved the social studies standards, he’s looking forward to what comes of the court’s review.

And Democrats are, too. Senate minority leader Julia Kirt says open meetings and other process concerns are paramount, along with the content questioning the 2020 election results.

Kirt says she’s glad someone is taking up the issue and holding state Superintendent Ryan Walters and his agency’s board accountable.

Farm Lending Up in 2025 as Costs Rise, Interest Rates Fall

Farm lending and larger operating loans increased during the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from the Kansas City Federal Reserve.

The reserve says the number of farm operating loans increased about 4% from a year ago.

At the same time, large loans increased for the second year in a row. New loans of more than $500,000 rose to 3.5% in the first quarter.

Demand for non-real estate agricultural lending has grown amid high farm production costs.

The increase was recorded in an early February survey. The Federal Reserve notes it was before American Relief Act assistance payments were distributed, which could help some producers. However, weak crop prices are likely to continue and could keep the demand for financing high.

While farm lending has risen, interest rates on most agricultural loans have dropped.

Wind Turbine Setback Bill May Return After House Defeat

A wind turbine setback bill failed on the House floor earlier this week. But Senate Bill 2 could be back for consideration.

The measure was authored by Republican Senator Grant Green and Representative Trey Caldwell. Its House version failed in an energy committee last month.

The bill aims to require new wind turbines to be installed at least 1.5 times the tower’s height from non-participating property lines or a half nautical mile from a dwelling.

It only applies to counties with a population density greater than 8.5 people per square mile and an average wind speed of less than 9.5 mph.

Proponents of the bill say it will protect landowners. Those against it say it infringes on property rights and limits the wind industry. The bill now goes to a conference committee and could come back with changed language.

United Keetoowah Band Signs Gaming Compact with Oklahoma

In another step forward for the United Keetoowah Band of Oklahoma, the tribe has signed a gaming compact with the state.

The Model Tribal Gaming Compact is the basic, pre-approved legal contract for all tribes to operate a casino in Oklahoma. Once a tribe signs it, it heads to the Department of the Interior for final approval.

The UKB penned its name for federal approval last week. Attorney General of the UKB Clint Cowan says the tribe expects to receive “yes.”

“It would be unusual if it was not approved, because it's a model compact that every tribe in Oklahoma can agree to. It shouldn't be a problem because it's the same as every other compact in Oklahoma," said Cowan.

The Department of the Interior has 45 days to review and approve the compact. If no answer is given, the compact receives automatic approval.

