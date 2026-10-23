AM NewsBrief: Oct. 26, 2026.
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.
- 59 Oklahoma School Districts Downgraded Over Test Scores
- Judge Spares Swadley From More Jail Time, Drummond Calls For Resignation
- Recent Rains Ease Drought Conditions Across Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Governor Candidates’ Legislative Records Reflect Different Priorities
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