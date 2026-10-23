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KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Oct. 26, 2026.

Published October 23, 2026 at 5:04 AM CDT
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

  • 59 Oklahoma School Districts Downgraded Over Test Scores
  • Judge Spares Swadley From More Jail Time, Drummond Calls For Resignation
  • Recent Rains Ease Drought Conditions Across Oklahoma
  • Oklahoma Governor Candidates’ Legislative Records Reflect Different Priorities

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KGOU AM NewsBrief
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