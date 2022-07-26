PM NewsBrief: July 26, 2022

Another Oklahoma Starbucks votes in favor of a union

The National Labor Relations Board’s recount of the ballots for and against a union at the Starbucks store on 63rd and Grand in Oklahoma City resulted in a count of 13-11, meaning the store is now the third in the state to unionize.

The store was the first in the state to petition for a union, but its initial vote count in May was delayed by five challenged ballots which had to be reviewed by the NLRB. Of the challenged ballots, three were in favor and two were against.

There are now over 200 union Starbucks stores nationwide.

Funding disparities affect Indigenous healthcare

Findings reveal funding for Indian Health Service doesn't cover even half of the needed healthcare expense for American Indians and Alaska Natives. And, that in 2020, the leading cause of death for Indigenous people was COVID-19.

President Biden's 2023 budget presented to Congress advocated for an increase in funding for Indian health services, which is the agency that executes the treaty obligation to provide care for Indigenous peoples.

Ben Sommers, who works in the Department of Health and Human Services, discussed, “Because we know that so much of the disparities that America needs and Alaska Natives face, relates to limited resources that make it challenging for them to get the care that they need." His office wrote the report.

The white house's proposal includes $9.1 billion in mandatory funding for IHS, an increase of $2.9 billion

Oklahoma gas prices continue to fall

Oklahoma gas prices dropped for a sixth straight week.

According to the Tulsa World, the average price for a gallon of gasoline dropped below four dollars for the first time since May. Oklahoma’s average on Monday was three-dollars and 96 cents compared to a record high four-dollars and 66-cents on June 15th.

Several other states joined Oklahoma in gas prices dropping below four dollars a gallon including Texas at three-dollars and 82-cents.

Oklahoma death row inmate requests stay of execution

A death row inmate is asking for a stay of execution. The Oklahoman newspaper reports attorneys for James Coddington have requested the stay with the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Coddington is complaining about restrictions placed on access to his attorneys saying the state’s execution protocol violates his constitutional right to legal representation.

Coddington is scheduled for execution on August 25th for murdering a friend during a cocaine binge and robbery spree in 1997.

