PM NewsBrief: July 28, 2022

Five tribes of Oklahoma testify on the rights of Freedmen

Leaders and representatives of the Five Tribes in Oklahoma testified before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Wednesday in a first of its kind discussion about rights of the Freedmen, citizenship and the U.S. Government's role and responsibility.

Tribal leaders say they are in compliance with their respective 1866 reconstruction treaties with the United States.

“The Treaty of 1866 has often been characterized as a reconstruction treaty. For us, it was not,” said Jonodev Chaudheri, Muscogee Nation's ambassador, “It was a land grab that stripped us of half of our reservation by force.”

Marilyn Vann, President of the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes Association spoke to the committee and said that Freedmen were being denied essential services other tribal citizens enjoy and that some action needed to be taken.

“Can the tribes change without congressional and federal intervention? History says no,” said Vann.

Members of the committee say they will be meeting with more descendants of Freedmen in the future, and Senator Schatz of Hawaii proposed a Government Accountability Report and more dialogue on the issue.

Update on Monkeypox in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is up to nine cases of monkeypox. Cases are growing across the country, and federal health officials could soon declare a public health emergency.

A spokesman for the State Department of Health says there are six confirmed cases in central Oklahoma and three in the northeastern part of the state. Symptoms vary but typically include rashes that start out flat but become raised.

In this outbreak, the virus has often presented as a sexually transmitted disease.

The department urges anyone who could have the virus to seek out a health provider.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a public health emergency last week, but the United States hasn’t done so. Politico reported on Wednesday that the Biden Administration is expected to declare one in the coming days.

The health department says this could lead to increased funding for supplies and personnel.

Jasco brings more jobs to Oklahoma City

A new distribution center aims to bring more jobs to Oklahoma City.

Local consumer electronics company Jasco showed off their new 40-million dollar automated distribution facility on Wednesday.

The company says the technology will improve operations and make work easier for their labor force. The electronics manufacturer is looking to hire more employees to train for automation services.

The distribution center will be fully operational next month.

