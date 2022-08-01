PM NewsBrief: August 1, 2022

Reservation Dogs season 2 premier

The wait is over. Season 2 of "Reservation Dogs", the FX series that follows four Indigenous teenagers, their struggles, laughs and life in rural Oklahoma premiered to a packed audience at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa on Friday night.

Stars, writers and creators of "Reservation Dogs" walked the red carpet before heading into a packed theater where cheering fans were treated to a sneak peak of the first two episodes of season 2 before the series begins for a general audience on Aug. 3.

Ryan Redcorn is an Osage citizen. He's one of the writers on the show along with creator Sterlin Harjo and several other cast members. He said he was excited to work with an all Indigenous writers room.

"There's a lot of love in this show and a lot of Indigenous joy and that cannot be extracted."

"Reservation Dogs" earned several accolades including a Peabody award, two Independent Spirit awards and was nominated for a Golden Globe for best comedy series.

Oklahoma’s historic dry weather and drought are becoming problematic for peanut harvesters

The historic dry weather and high temperatures aren’t just affecting people, they're also hurting crops like Wheat, corn and soybeans. The drought could set back the fall harvest of peanuts.

Also known as groundnuts, they don’t get harvested until early October, but some Oklahoma farmers have noticed their plants have been growing slower than usual.

Ron Sholar, the executive director of the state peanut commission spoke with OPMX on this issue.

“When the temperatures get as high as they have been recently, this can kill the pollen and you can fail to get seed-set. So that’s what we’ve been concerned about - whether the plants are pollinating and whether we’ll have seeds formed and the pods underground.”

Although the drought has been hard on peanut crops, Sholar says there’s still time to produce a good harvest. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the nation for peanut production and makes up about nineteen million dollars of the state’s agricultural economy.

Confetti cannons spur shooting concerns at Quail Springs Mall

A celebration involving confetti cannons sparked fear at Quail Springs Mall over the weekend.

The Oklahoman reports police responded to the mall on Saturday afternoon after a celebration involving confetti cannons led shoppers to believe there was an active shooter in the building.

Authorities say the loud bangs came from a hair salon school setting off confetti cannons as part of a graduation ceremony.

At least two shoppers sustained injuries during the panic.

Strong attendance at Oklahoma’s state parks despite heat, drought and water issues

Black Mesa State Park in the Oklahoma panhandle is without water while its well undergoes repairs. But even through this summer’s heat, drought and water problems, state park visitation remains high.

Hikers can still visit the park while its well is out of service, but they’ll need to come prepared with their own water. Rylie Mansuetti with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department says it’s best to overestimate how much you’ll need since the nearest water source is 40 miles away.

"It is just important to keep hydrated and make sure you don't get heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially in areas like Black Mesa where it is more rural and care might take longer," said Mansuetti.

Black Mesa isn’t the only Oklahoma state park encountering water-related problems this summer. Other parks have experienced algae blooms, low water levels or nearby wildfires.

But these challenges haven’t kept visitors away this summer.

"June 2022 saw over 45,000 park visits, which is really incredible."

That’s up 23% from June of last year.



_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief with host Nyk Daniels.