PM NewsBrief: Aug. 8, 2022

Gubernatorial Candidate Hofmiester joins Tulsa powwow

Most of the time, the powwow arena is a space free from politics or stump speeches.

But this year's 70th annual Tulsa Powwow was an exception. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister joined the gathering.

Emcee Mark Wilson introduced Democrat Joy Hofmeister saying he and his family had known her for many years when she tutored some of his children.

Hofmeister said she wants to have a better relationship with tribes in the state than incumbent Governor, Republican Kevin Stitt, stating, "It is time for a governor for the state of Oklahoma that respects again the tribal sovereignty of our tribal nations and I will do that and we will lead together in partnership."

Hofmeister announced last fall that she was switching parties from Republican to Democrat in order to challenge the governor.

Stitt is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation but has had a contentious relationship with many tribal nations around gaming compacts and criminal jurisdiction.

High temperatures affect Oklahoma hay production

High heat is taking a toll on Oklahoma’s hay production, making it more expensive for cattle ranchers to feed their animals.

A new Cherokee Nation Reservation program aims to help out Cherokee ranchers in need.

The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program is a 1-million-dollar fund aimed to support Cherokee ranchers struggling to keep livestock fed. The Cherokee Nation announced it will help up to two-thousand ranchers - one per Cherokee Household - with a one-time payment of five hundred dollars.

Eligible ranchers must live within the tribal nation’s reservation boundaries and currently be impacted by the hay shortage.

In a press release, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he hopes the fund helps Cherokee ranchers cover the high prices of feed supply.

Applications to sign up for the program will open Monday, August 8th and close on Friday, August 19th - or will stay open until funds last

University of Oklahoma assistant head football coach resigns

University of Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy has resigned.

According to a post on Twitter, Gundy says his resignation comes after an incident during a film session last week.

The coach said he noticed a player distracted and picked up the player’s iPad. Gundy said he read the words from the screen and said the content on the iPad had nothing to do with football.

In his letter, Gundy said, “One particular word that I should never - under any circumstance - have uttered was displayed on that screen," Gundy said the words he read aloud were not his own words and he takes responsibility for what he calls a mistake and apologized.

In a statement, head football coach Brent Venables said he accepted Gundy’s resignation. Venables said L’Damien Washington will coach wide receivers on an interim basis.

