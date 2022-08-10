PM NewsBrief: Aug. 10, 2022

Underground pipeline leaks 42,000 gallons of oil in Payne County

An underground pipeline ruptured last month releasing at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County.

The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek, the affected area, northeast of Cushing.

Oil leaked into the creek from the Osage pipeline that carries oil from Cushing to El Dorado, Kansas. Skull Creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.

The pipeline is back up and running, but it’s still experiencing lower pressure than normal.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said they’re analyzing the section of pipe that failed. They haven’t released any information about what caused the leak, but their investigation is ongoing.

Holly Energy Partners owns the pipeline. They say they’re working with government agencies and landowners on recovery procedures.

The University of Oklahoma tests wastewater for monkeypox

The University of Oklahoma has started testing wastewater to detect monkeypox.

OU Health officials say the university is working with the state health department to monitor wastewater for monkeypox, but data is not yet available.

The same wastewater surveillance techniques used in the early detection of COVID-19 are being adapted for monitoring monkeypox.

So far, 11 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the state. According to the CDC, nearly 9500 cases have been identified nationwide.

ACLU files suit over Oklahoma’s Critical Race Theory Ban

The ACLU of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban.

The Tulsa World reports attorneys are citing the recent downgrade to Tulsa Schools accreditation in pointing out how vague and stifling House Bill 1775 is.

The federal lawsuit challenges the measure designed to limit instructions related to race and gender as violations of the First and 14th amendments of the US constitution.

Tulsa Public Schools has not said whether it will join the lawsuit.

Oklahoma attorney general denies hearing for death row inmate

Oklahoma’s attorney general denied a request from lawmakers supporting a new hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports Attorney General John O’Connor turned down the request from nearly 60 state lawmakers asking his support for the hearing.

Glossip is requesting an evidentiary hearing from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. With O'Connor's denial, the court is expected to reject Glossip's request.

Glossip is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 22. His clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is set for Aug. 23.

