PM NewsBrief: Aug. 12, 2022

Cherokee Nation to give over $1.6 million to nonprofits

The Cherokee Nation recently announced more than $1.6 million dollars will be given to 70 Cherokee affiliated nonprofits on the tribal nation's reservation and throughout the United States.

In 2019, Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner enacted the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act which made $7 million available to community organizations that focused on environmental sustainability through a community impact grant.

The law was extended this year and will provide an additional $25,000 to community organizations that address food insecurity and enriching Cherokee culture.

The grants will be available to at-large organizations as well as those that exist within the reservation boundaries.

Community Impact Grant Applications will be taken from August 15th through December 31st of this year.

Democratic candidate Kendra Horn speaks in Tulsa

A Democratic candidate in the special election for a U.S. Senate Seat spoke in Tulsa this week.

Former Congresswoman Kendra Horn is vying to fill the remainder of Senator Jim Inhofe’s term after the longtime senator announced his retirement earlier this year.

The Tulsa World reports Horn said the biggest issue is extremism and a “all or nothing” mentality. Horn pointed to recent state abortion laws as an example.

The candidate says Oklahomans are telling her they’re tired of people who shout, but don’t get anything done.

Horn will be on the ballot in November, where she awaits either Markwayne Mullin or T.W. Shannon on the Republican side. That nominee will be determined in a runoff election on August 23rd.

Water being drawn to Lake Hefner amid low water levels

Oklahoma City is drawing water from a Northwest Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs.

City officials are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to draw water from Lake Canton in Northwest Oklahoma to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner.

Hefner is a primary drinking water source for OKC. City utility engineers say the lake's water level has dropped four feet due to hot and dry conditions this summer.

The water is expected to arrive in Lake Hefner within three days of the release.

This marks the first time since 2013 Oklahoma City has had to pull water from Canton Lake.

