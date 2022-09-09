PM NewsBrief: Sept. 9, 2022

Allergy experts warn about high concentrations of weed pollen and mold

It’s been a tough few weeks for Oklahomans with allergies.

Weed pollen levels had been rising all week, and on Thursday, they reached the high alert threshold on the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic’s daily report.

Ragweed allergy season kicked off at the end of August. The weed pollen advisory follows one issued last week for mold.

Dr. Richard Hatch, an allergy and immunology specialist in Oklahoma City, says the two types of outdoor mold that trigger allergies in Oklahoma are pretty seasonal, as well.

“They do tend to peak, you know, at the end of the summer and especially after a rain.”

Those two allergens have crossed the advisory threshold, but other allergens are also high right now, including both grass and tree pollen.

COVID-19 update

39 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 16-thousand-759.

In its weekly update, the Health Department reports more than 97-hundred new positive tests for the Coronavirus since September First.

The number of active cases has increased to nearly 16-thousand-800.

The agency also reports 340 COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma hospital beds including 84 in intensive care and 25 children.

2023 OKC Memorial Marathon registration now open

Registration is now open for the 2023 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. Races will be held on April 28 and 29. Organizers announced a senior marathon is being added for the first time. In addition to a marathon, half marathon, relay, 5K and kids marathon, the senior marathon will be for anyone 65 and older. For more information and to sign up, visit OKCmarathon.com.

Oklahoma infant mortality rate drops

Statistics from the state health department show Oklahoma has made progress in improving health outcomes for newborns in the last decade.

The infant mortality rate in Oklahoma has dropped 20% since 2007, from approximately eight deaths per 1,000 live births to seven.

The State Department of Health attributes this improvement to multiple programs launched since 2007 like one called Preparing for a Lifetime: It’s Everyone’s Responsibility.

The program aims to promote prenatal health, encourage breastfeeding, and educate parents on infant safety to prevent injuries or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, the third leading cause of death for infants in the state

