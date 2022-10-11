PM NewsBrief: Oct. 11, 2022

The Inter-Tribal Council passed a resolution calling upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775

This follows the passage of the same resolution from the Osage Congress that was introduced after members heard that a high school English teacher in Dewey, wouldn't assign her students the book Killers of the Flower Moon about the Osage reign of terror for fear that it might upset her students.

Council leaders say the law is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state and that students need to learn all of history-even the parts that make them feel uncomfortable.

State lawmakers could clarify the language when the Oklahoma Legislature reconvenes in February 2023, but it’s unclear if this resolution or the one by the Osage Congress will have any effect.

Voter registration deadline

Oklahomans wanting to vote in the November general election need to register by this Friday, Oct. 14.

The Nov. 8 election will include races for Governor, State Superintendent, federal and state offices, and more.

Eligible voters can download a registration application online at elections.ok.gov, or pick up one at any county election board, and most tag agencies, post offices and libraries.

As of the end of September, nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote. Every recognized party in the state, except the Democratic Party, has seen gains in registered voters since the beginning of the year.

Oklahoma's five tribes to endorse Hofmeister for Governor

Leaders of Oklahoma's five largest tribal nations will endorse Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister in her bid for Governor.

Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole nations plan to announce their endorsement at a press conference in Oklahoma City later today.

The leaders say Hofmeister has shown respect for tribal sovereignty and a commitment to work with the state's 39 federally recognized tribes.

Stitt is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation, but has a strained relationship with the tribes, following constant battles over tribal sovereignty, gaming compacts and hunting and fishing license compacts.

Lawmakers let Stitt's COVID funding vetoes stand

Lawmakers are letting the governor’s vetoes on COVID spending stand.

Legislative leaders tell The Oklahoman they won’t be coming back in special session this week to override Gov. Stitt’s veto of more than $24 million for three projects.

The vetoes impact funding for the Oklahoma Arts Council, OETA and the Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The legislature plans to take up the remaining American Rescue Plan funds in the next session starting in February.

Two Oklahoma tribes are trying out a new form of Class II sports gaming in the form of an app

The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe are partnering with Vetnos to offer a sports-themed betting app called PlaySqor. The game is geo-fenced and can be played only on property where gaming is licensed.

Per the National Indian Gaming Commission, Class II gaming does not require a compact with the state -- class III, however, does. This model will allow tribes to retain more of the revenue. Justin Barrett is the treasurer for the Eastern Shawnee Tribe.

“I think the sustainability of Class two has been a topic, you know, for a while. And so, you know, being able to bring a new class two product to market, I think is important. You know, Oklahoma is the bedrock of class to gaming.”

The app will be available on iOS and Android devices, and will launch in early 2023.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief with host Nyk Daniels.