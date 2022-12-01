PM NewsBrief: Dec. 1, 2022

Legislation to protect same-sex marriages passes after U.S. Senate turns down amendment proposed by an Oklahoma senator

The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36, including support from 12 Republicans, but Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, both Republicans, were not among them.

Ultimately, passage of the bill came after senators rejected amendments by Lankford and two other GOP senators intended to shield religious organizations from adverse actions for opposing same-sex marriage.

Supporters of the legislation argued those amendments were unnecessary because the bill had already been amended to clarify that it does not affect rights of private individuals or businesses that are currently enshrined in law. The legislation now moves to the House for a final vote.

Developmental disability services

Thousands of Oklahoma families will soon get developmental disability services from the state. Some of those families have been on a waitlist for more than a decade.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma Human Services began processing applications for more than 5,100 families needing developmental disability services. The 13-year logjam is being ended with help from more than $32 million in funds from the state legislature and an increase in provider rates.

Families will receive invitations to regional meetings based on their application date and when they're expected to come off the waitlist. Six of those meetings will take place in December. There is also a small stipend available to offset the cost of attendance due to traveling or hiring a caregiver.

The agency projects all Oklahomans in need will receive services by June 2024.

Stitt calls to halt COVID vaccine for military members

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is calling on Congress to halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for active duty military members.

Stitt signed onto a letter penned by 20 Republican Governors asking Congress to end requirements for members of the military to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Stitt has been a longtime critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for soldiers, sailors and Marines, fighting a losing legal battle to ease requirements for Oklahoma National Guard members last year.

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun

An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18.

Representative Jim Olsen has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans.

The Roland Republican’s bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18. It would also allow anyone 18 or older to carry a gun. Right now, people younger than 21 can only carry a long gun as part of military service or for hunting.

The measure can be heard when the Oklahoma legislature reconvenes in February.

