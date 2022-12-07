PM NewsBrief: Dec. 7, 2022

Schools in western Oklahoma battle uptick in flu cases

Nearly 16 percent of Clinton Public Schools' student body was gone Tuesday...at home sick with the flu or other illness.

According to the district’s superintendent, that's about 330 students. Just down the road in Weatherford school officials say they have around 200 kids recovering at home.

While both districts are still holding classes in-person, that’s not the case for the Thomas-Fay-Custer school district which moved to virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday. Its superintendent says 35 percent, or about 160 students, are out sick.

As flu continues to uptick across the state and nation, health officials urge parents to keep sick kids home from school and to wait at least 24 hours after their child's fever is gone before returning them to the classroom.

Legislative leaders to focus attention on tax cuts in the coming session

Legislative leaders want to focus attention on tax cuts in the coming session.

The Oklahoman reports the Republicans are promising a renewed focus on tax reforms despite recent tension between Governor Stitt, the House and Senate.

House Speaker Charles McCall didn’t include any details in yesterday’s public affairs forum, but did reference the personal income tax rate which he says he would like to see lowered more.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat opposed a House income tax cut earlier this year and says he’s also open to tax reform, but wasn’t ready to talk specifics.

Okmulgee killer charged

Authorities are formally charging a man accused of killing and dismembering four people in Okmulgee in October.

67-year-old Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens.

Kennedy told investigators he had been dealing with thefts from his scrapyard, which led to him being there on October 9th when investigators say he shot and killed the four men, later dismembering their bodies and leaving their remains in the Deep Fork River where they were found five days later.

Kennedy then fled to Florida where he was found and arrested on Oct. 18th.

Plane crash near Yukon

Three people died following a small airplane crash near Yukon, late Monday.

Oklahoma City's Fire Department reports the crash occurred at C. E. Page airport, which is on the far eastern edge of Canadian County.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The airport services small and medium aircraft.

Canno makes pitch to OKC for million dollar incentive

Electric vehicle company Canoo is another step closer to receiving an incentive package from Oklahoma City.

During the city council meeting Tuesday, Canoo made its pitch to the city on why it deserves a million-dollar incentive.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says there would be some strings attached to the money to make sure the EV manufacturer delivers. The company promises to hire 500 people at a manufacturing plant in OKC, but if the EV maker fails on that front, Mayor Holt says the city will hold on to the million dollars and use it for another economic development project.

A public hearing and vote on the matter could happen in two weeks at the next city council meeting.

