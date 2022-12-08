PM NewsBrief: Dec. 8, 2022

Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember

The state parole board denied clemency to a death row inmate Wednesday. 61-year-old Scott Eizember addressed the board himself, apologizing for a 2003 spree that left two people in Creek County injured and two dead.

Kathryn Smith asked the board to deny clemency for the shooting of her son, who ultimately survived his injuries after a long recovery.

Smith, Eizember’s ex-girlfriend, was the ultimate target of the rampage, prosecutors say. He killed two of Smith’s neighbors, A.J. and Patsy Cantrell, before attacking Smith’s son and mother.

The parole board voted 3-2 for Eizember’s Jan. 12th lethal injection to proceed.

Inhofe papers to get a new home

Sen. Jim Inhofe's official papers will be getting a new home soon. Inhofe will be be donating them to Oklahoma State University.

Upon retirement on Jan. 3, Inhofe's official papers of his career in public service will move from Washington, D.C. to Stillwater.

Inhofe says his working papers from his time as a state representative, state senator, mayor of Tulsa, congressman and U.S. Senator will all be donated to OSU, where they'll be kept in perpetuity.

Inhofe's papers will range in date from 1967 to 2023. They'll include schedules, awards memorabilia and more from the Republican's long career in public service.

Former Kay County corrections officer to serve prison time for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees

53-year-old Michael Ware, a former corrections officer at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.

In 2017, Ware had two Black inmates moved into a cell row housing white supremacists. Ware then ordered the facility’s cells to be unlocked, leading to an attack by the white inmates.

In 2018, Ware ordered a lower-ranking officer to use excessive force against an inmate, causing physical injury. Ware faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fee.

Fictitious school-shooting calls received across the state

Police Departments across Oklahoma reported bogus calls of shootings at schools around the state (today) Thursday.

The caller would report an active shooter at a school and then provide no further details. It’s unknown from where or why this spate of calls occurred. It's also unclear how or if the various calls are related.

Federal authorities have been investigating similar incidents across the nation. Last month, NPR reported nearly 200 schools in 28 states had been similarly targeted.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief with host Nyk Daniels.