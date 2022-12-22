PM NewsBrief: Dec. 22, 2022

TikTok Bans

Oklahoma’s two largest universities are blocking TikTok following an executive order from Governor Kevin Stitt.

Both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University released statements detailing their plans to block access to TikTok in compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order banning state employees from using the app on state networks or with state-issued devices. OU’s statement says effective immediately, both employees and students are not allowed to access TikTok on OU-owned or operated devices. Additionally, the app will not be accessible from the campus network. OSU’s statement also says TikTok will be blocked on their campus’ network, but only employees are explicitly prohibited from using the app on OSU’s devices.

Tulsa Turnpike

It’s been one month since the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority opened the controversial Gilcrease Expressway turnpike in Tulsa. The OTA has collected more than $240,000.

Construction on the turnpike cost the OTA $330 million, and that includes 5 miles of roads with 22 bridges. To use the turnpike, passenger car PikePass drivers pay $2.05 and PlatePay drivers pay twice as much. One section of the expressway between 41st and 51st Street in west Tulsa had been free until now, and Berryhill residents fought the OTA to keep it that way - saying the new toll isolates Berryhill from Tulsa. Even though the road started out as a City of Tulsa project meant to be free, the project was expensive and was taken over in 2017 by the OTA to make it into a toll road.

According to the agency, about $148,000 of this month’s revenue came from PikePass drivers, and about $92,000 came from PlatePay. The new turnpike averages over 10,000 transactions a day, and an OTA spokesperson says it expects more in the coming months.

Osage Assistance Program

The Osage Nation announced that its Crisis Assistance Program will now provide up to $2000 to tribal members in need.

Previously, the program offered up to $1000 to support Osage people experiencing short-term crises, like unstable housing, health emergencies or major car repairs. The tribe announced earlier this month that the program will provide up to double the assistance per household in 2023. The Osage Nation says in a press release that it increased the assistance cap due to (QUOTE) “the extreme hardships many Osage families are currently facing.” Enrolled Osage members living anywhere in the U.S. can apply for the Crisis Assistance Program. The tribe is also taking applications for its Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, which helps people keep their homes warm. That assistance is available to low-income Native American households living on the Osage Reservation.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief with host Nyk Daniels.

