PM NewsBrief: Dec. 26, 2022

New scholarship for students interested in teaching in OK

The Dr. Bob Mooneyham Memorial Scholarship for Future Teachers offers one chosen student a $5,000 scholarship to pursue a degree in education.

Qualified applicants must be graduating this school year, have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA and a minimum of a 20 ACT or 1040 SAT score, plan to declare education as their major upon enrollment in college and plan to teach in an Oklahoma public school.

The scholarship is set against abysmal numbers of newly graduated teachers in Oklahoma. Though the number of college graduates in Oklahoma has risen by 13 percent in the last decade, the number of graduates from Oklahoma’s teacher prep programs has fallen by more than 25%.

The deadline for the current scholarship period is January 13, 2022. The winner will be announced in March. To apply, visit the OSSBA website.

The Cherokee Nation donates $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way

The Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses have donated $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help with the agency’s 2022 fall fundraising campaign.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says that Cherokee children and families benefit from these services and that it's in the tribe's best interest to support such an organization through volunteering and making monetary contributions - something Hoskins says they've been doing annually since 2013.

The Osage Nation to receive broadband and connectivity improvements

The Wahzhazhe Connect is a new construction project within the Osage Nation that will lay more than 200 miles of fiber optics throughout the tribal nation's service area over the next two years to improve wi-fi connectivity.

The project is funded by multi-million-dollar grants from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and the US Department of Agriculture to build a fiber optic broadband network bringing faster and more reliable internet connectivity to residents and businesses throughout the tribal nation's service area.

Officials say the project will provide new jobs and training for the area as well. The work is expected be completed within the next few years.

