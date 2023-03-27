PM NewsBrief: March 27, 2023

Oklahoma Plans to Extend Medicaid Coverage for New Moms

Oklahoma has the federal sign off it needs to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage.

The policy change is expected to help bring down the state’s high maternal mortality rate.

Until now, SoonerCare members got to keep their insurance for 60 days after birth. But several pregnancy-related health problems - like heart conditions, postpartum depression and dental damage - last significantly longer than that.

The new policy allows members to stay enrolled for one year after delivery. It also increases the income cutoff, so more low-wage workers will qualify.

Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett notes one in five Oklahoma women of child-bearing age are uninsured, and the state consistently ranks among the worst for pregnancy-related deaths.

“Almost 12% occur past the six week postpartum visit. More than half of these deaths are preventable and are often related to chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, mental illness and substance abuse or misuse,” Corbett said.

The hope is extended coverage will curb deaths and keep new moms healthier.

Legislation Aims To Make Landlords Accountable For Unsafe Living Conditions

A new bill that would hold landlords accountable for unsafe living conditions was passed in the House last week.

House Bill 2109 would protect tenants from retaliation from landlords and allow courts to require landlords to make necessary repairs for health and safety.

It is authored by Lawton Republican Daniel Pae.

"This bill applies to landlords renting more than 10 units and prevents landlords from raising rent, threatening eviction, or decreasing services, as retaliation," said Pae.

It now moves to the Senate where it is sponsored by Lawton Republican John Michael Montgomery.

Patient Bill of Rights Act Moves Forward

A bill that would establish a patient’s right to visitation in the hospital is advancing through the State Legislature.

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols’ House Bill 1013 passed unanimously on the House floor last week.

The Lori Brand Patient Bill of Rights Act includes 30 rights a patient has in Oklahoma hospitals, including the right to visitation by loved ones.

The act is named for Lori Brand, a woman who died in an Oklahoma City hospital in 2020. Brand’s husband, Gerald Brand, said in a press release his family had to beg hospital staff to get access to Brand during her hospitalization.

Other rights listed include the right to receive the names of the health care providers seeing the patient and the right to be advised of the hospital’s complaint process.

Echols says he believes Oklahoma hospitals should always provide a list of rules and procedures to their patients.

Oklahoma City Thunder Makes a Late Season Push for Post-Season Play

The Oklahoma City Thunder is making an unprecedented push to be one of 10 teams in the Western Conference to make the post-season. There are less than 10 games left in the regular season. K-G-O-U’s David Asche has more on the Thunder’s chances.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went into the 2022-23 season ranked 29th out of 30 teams according to NBA.com’s power rankings.

Now, with just 7 games left, the Thunder sit in 10th place and more importantly, in a spot for the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

Even more impressive, is the fact that OKC is just 2.5 games back from holding the 4th seed in the playoffs and avoiding the play-in altogether.

The team, led by all-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has won 6 of their last 10 games bringing their current record to 37 wins and 38 losses.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are in a great position to continue their late season push as 4 of their last 7 games are against teams that have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

One of which, is Tuesday night’s scheduled opponent, the Charlotte Hornets.

Norman Leaders Celebrate $10 Million Park Upgrade

Norman city leaders celebrated the newly renovated Reaves Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony over the weekend.

The city spent more than $10 million on renovations and additions.

There are four new baseballs fields, a new concession stand and restrooms, along with several other upgrades.

The project is part of Norman's plan to rejuvenate parks across the city.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.