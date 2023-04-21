PM NewsBrief: April 21, 2023

Governor Releases $800 Million Education Funding Plan

Governor Kevin Stitt is hoping to bridge the divide between House and Senate leaders and end the standoff on education funding.

Stitt unveiled his $800 million compromise at a Friday news conference.

“I’m really just trying to listen to both sides, bring them together, and I believe I’ve captured that with this document. And so this is what I’m pushing them to pass and get on my desk,” Stitt said.

Similar to the Senate’s teacher raise, Stitt’s plan calls for graduated teacher raises based on experience. But the Senate plan was $3-6,000, and Stitt’s plan lowers that to $2-5,000, closer to the level the House had called for.

It also has $300 million for new school funding, but keeps the House’s cap at $2 million per school. That would be a boon for smaller districts, but the cap leaves large schools with disproportionately lower new funding.

It also includes a voucher-like tax credit program for households who send their kids to private schools or homeschool. There’s no income cap for eligibility, but the governor says the plan would be QUOTE “prioritizing” households that make under $250,000 a year.

Lawmakers Considering Imposing Regulations on Wind Turbine Blade Disposal

A bill aimed at imposing strict regulations on wind turbine blade disposal operators has garnered overwhelming support in the Oklahoma Senate.

The growth of wind farms across the nation, including in Oklahoma, has created new concern: what to do with old turbine blades, which have a life-span of about 20 years.

House Bill 2359 would impose strict regulations on wind turbine blade disposal operators and would mandate them to file annual reports with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and provide evidence of financial security.

In 2019, a landfill in Wyoming accepted more than 1,500 used blades.

Currently, there are no widely scalable or cost-effective technologies for recycling wind turbine blades, leading to many of them ending up in landfills.

But, wind turbine manufacturers are examining ways to make the blades more recyclable, and some recyclers are looking at ways to reuse the blades in hopes of keeping them out of landfills.

Deadline Looms for Bacone College’s Appeal of Campus Sale

One of Oklahoma's oldest Universities may have to sell its campus to pay off a debt.

Bacone College in Muskogee has until the end of next week to delay the sale.

Bacone College is being sued for breach of contract over the installation of energy saving services by the company Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts.

A district judge ruled the college owes more than $1 million to the business and ordered Bacone's campus -- valued at $10 million -- to be sold to pay the debt.

Bacone is appealing that decision. It must post a bond that would delay the payment and a sheriff's sale of the college until the appeal is over.

Bacone is formerly known as The Indian University and was founded in 1880. It's well known for its art department and its role in creating and nurturing Native American artists A C Blue Eagle, Woody Crumbo and Dick West.

Wildlife Rehab Center Celebrates Earth Day with Baby Shower

Earth Day is tomorrow. One way to celebrate is by checking out the annual baby shower at the WildCare Oklahoma wildlife rehabilitation center in Noble.

As spring begins, so does the influx of orphaned baby wildlife. That’s why every year, for one day, WildCare Oklahoma opens the center for the public to come see all kinds of babies.

There are baby possums, raptors, racoons, squirrels, and even a baby otter.

The event will feature trivia games, an interactive art mural, and wildlife education.

Executive Director Inger Giuffrida hopes the event will inspire donations - she says WildCare’s animal admissions are already up by 15% so far this year, and they’ve recently had to spend $60,000 on new medical equipment.

“Financial donations are the ones that provide us with the most flexibility, but we also deeply appreciate all of the supplies that people donate to help us raise our babies,” Giuffrida said.

The center needs things like plastic critter keepers and cleaning supplies like bleach, unscented laundry detergent and Dawn soap.

Tickets are limited, and you can register at WildCareOklahoma.org. But if you don’t manage to snag one in time, WildCare still takes donations at their center or on their website.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.