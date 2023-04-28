PM NewsBrief: April 28, 2023

Gov. Stitt Praises Senate Education Funding Plan

The Oklahoma Senate made a move Thursday to end the education funding stalemate.

In a resounding answer to the House’s education plan, the Senate’s is markedly different: instead of the $2-5,000 teacher raises from the House, the Senate’s plan bumps that to $4-8,000 depending on experience.

That’s in addition to a new $3,000 one-time stipend for all full-time school employees returning from the last school year.

Also on the table is 8 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers, a student literacy pilot program, and $150 million added to the funding formula.

The Senate plan also includes voucher-like tax credits for private and homeschool students, but notably, the Senate’s plan divorces that from the rest of the education funding package - meaning it would not have to pass for the rest of the measures to pass.

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the new package as a move toward resolution.

OETA Future In Jeopardy

Governor Kevin Stitt has vetoed legislation to renew the authorization of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.

The broadcaster that has beamed children’s programming like Sesame Street and several locally produced programs into the homes of thousands of Oklahomans is at risk of being shut down by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In his veto message Stitt said,"although the OETA may have played a principal role in the provision of educational television services at one time, today the OETA’s long-term, strategic value is at best unclear, if not outright imagined."

Without legislative intervention, OETA's legal mandate as Oklahoma's public broadcaster will expire on July 1. If the entity’s sunset legislation isn't adopted before the expiration date, state law allows it to operate for one additional year.

Supporters of OETA are advocating for an override of the veto, emphasizing the organization's 67-year history of providing programming for education, public safety and civic leadership.

Fentanyl Test Strip Bill

Soon, there could be no legal concerns about giving out fentanyl strips. A bill making its way to the governor protects the tests people can use to protect themselves from accidental opioid overdoses.

The Senate gave final passage to House Bill 1987 on Thursday. It ensures that fentanyl test strips aren’t considered drug paraphernalia.

Without the measure, there’s some ambiguity. Drugs such as cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine can be clandestinely laced with lethal doses of fentanyl. The strips are a protection device. T

The author, Rep. Mickey Dollens faced some opposition during the bill’s House floor hearing.

"Representative, why would you carry these strips, except to test drugs?, said Crosswhite Hader. "That’s the entire purpose," said Dollens. "You know, we do not condone drug use, but we want to help people get rehabilitated. And in order to do that, they must be alive.

Twenty-two House members voted against it, but it passed out of the Senate unanimously.

New Pictures From Osage Murder Film Released

Three new stills from the upcoming film "Killers of the Flower Moon” dropped on Thursday.

The film is based on David Grann's bestselling novel about the Osage murders.

Last year, Apple TV released a photo of Leonardo di Caprio and Lily Gladstone, two of the main stars in Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated movie. It almost broke the Osage News website when it appeared.

On Thursday, Osage News published three more production stills-another one with Lily Gladstone, who plays Mollie Burkhardt and Leonardo di Caprio, who plays Ernest Burkhardt, another with Lily Gladstone and director, Martin Scorsese in a church in Fairfax and one with Robert de Niro, who plays WIlliam Hale.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to premier at the Cannes Film Festival next month in France and has a total running time of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

It will be in wide release this fall.

