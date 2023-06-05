PM NewsBrief: June 5, 2023

Investigation Into Train Derailment Ongoing

Authorities are investigating the cause of a train derailment Sunday afternoon in Marlow.

The city of Marlow says in a Facebook post no injuries or deaths occurred from the derailment. No hazardous chemicals were involved either.

As of Monday morning, only one rail crossing remains closed for investigation.

No timeline is available for this crash.

This derailment comes after several across the globe this year. In February, a train hauling dangerous materials derailed in East Palestine), Ohio.

The day before the crash in Marlow, a passenger train in India left nearly 300 people dead and 900 injured after 2 trains derailed.

Update On Clinton Hospital

Clinton residents may not have to wait as long as originally anticipated for their hospital to reopen.

Since the beginning of the year, the city of Clinton has been without a hospital after the company managing it pulled out and canceled state and federal licenses to operate the facility.

Recently, the city hired a new consultant to work on getting the hospital reopened.

The Clinton Daily News reports the consultant is in talks with the state health department to allow the hospital to meet the existing standards of its previously terminated license, rather than the standards for a new hospital.

If OSDH agrees, the facility would only need to meet the codes from the 1970s when the hospital was originally opened. The newspaper reported by meeting the existing requirements, the hospital could avoid $6.2 million in upgrades estimated to take 15-18 months

Cherokee Nation Elections

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner were re-elected over the weekend.

The unofficial results point to a landslide victory for incumbents Hoskin Jr. and Warner.

Both walked away with more than 60% of the vote on Saturday – that's 30 points more than their next closest challenger.

Hoskin Jr. said he will continue to focus on criminal justice issues and health care over the next four years.

"...Finishing some really big projects that we've started in health care. The ones that are most important to me are the drug treatment effort that we are doing over the next five years," said Hoskin Jr.

Districts 1, 3 and 8 will head to a runoff next month after no one secured more than half of the vote for those seats.

More than 16,000 Cherokee citizens voted in this election cycle. That's up from 13,870 voters in 2019.

Holt Elected President Of U.S. Conference of Mayors

The U.S. Conference of Mayors elected Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt to serve as the organization’s next president.

During its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio Monday, the United States Conference of Mayors elected Holt to serve as its 2025-2026 leader.

Upon learning of his election, Holt expressed his gratitude, stating the position presents an opportunity to tell Oklahoma City’s story as the 20th largest city in the U.S.

Holt, who is a member of the Osage Nation, will be the first Native American to assume the position.

He has previously served on various committees for the organization, and before his term begins will assume the position of Second, and then First Vice President.

He is the second mayor from Oklahoma City to be elected, and will be the 83rd President since the conference’s founding in 1932.

