PM NewsBrief: June 14, 2023

AG Drummond Shares Opinion On Status of McCurtain County Sheriff

Oklahoma’s Attorney General says that while he’d like to remove the McCurtain County sheriff from office for alleged racist remarks, he legally can’t.

In April, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy was allegedly heard on tape in a conversation with former county commissioner Mark Jennings.

In the tape, Clardy is allegedly heard talking to Jennings as Jennings laments police can’t lynch Black people anymore.

After the recordings surfaced, officials with Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office said they were investigating the county.

According to the Southwest Ledger, Drummond told members of the Oklahoma Press Association, “As much as I would like racism to be against the law, it is not,” and because of that, he can’t remove Clardy from office.

Drummond also said the information his office has discovered doesn’t rise to the level of termination, but noted the investigation is ongoing.

Several state and local officials including Governor Kevin Stitt have called for Clardy to resign.

Norman Voters Approve Water Rate Hike In Special Election

People who live in Norman will pay more for their water service beginning in September.

Voters approved the rate hike in a special election yesterday.

The average monthly bill will go up about $5.00.

City officials say the increase is needed to update the aging water infrastructure.

Elsewhere, voters in Kiowa County approved a one cent sales tax increase to improve their more than 100-year-old jail.

In Blanchard, voters approved a hotel and motel tax hike.

In Minco, voters couldn’t make up their mind on their hotel and motel tax increase. State election board results show a tie at 42 votes a piece for and against the proposal. Grady County Election officials say that means the proposal fails because a majority didn't vote to approve it.

Survey Ranks Oklahoma 46th For Child Well-Being

A national study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that Oklahoma ranks 46th nationally in overall child well-being.

The national survey paints a grim picture of childhood well-being in Oklahoma. One of the worst metrics: an incredibly low education ranking of 49th in the nation, above only New Mexico.

The survey also looks at economic, health and family circumstances.

Sixteen primary metrics like children living in poverty, reading and math proficiency and health insurance status were used to determine rankings. Oklahoma fell in the bottom half in all but one.

OK Policy Executive Director Shiloh Kantz says the state needs policy change.

“To achieve our greatest potential, Oklahoma must invest in the success of all residents and not just the wealthiest. Target inflation relief is needed,” Kantz said.

The study presented three steps toward solutions, including local and state government investments in child care.

Gov. Stitt Vetoes Bill To Increase Mental Health Treatment In Jails

Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed a measure that aims to increase mental health treatment in jails. Senate Bill 552 would have provided more mental health services to inmates that are deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Stitt acknowledged the bill's positive intentions in his veto message. However, he voiced concerns regarding the potential burden it may place on certain county jails that lack sufficient treatment personnel to effectively care for individuals with mental health disorders.

The bill received unanimous approval in the House and only one “no” vote in the Senate.

"To say I was surprised when SB 552 was vetoed is saying it very mildly," said Sen. John Haste, the bill’s author. "We had the agreements of the Sheriff’s Association, the agreement of the DA Council, and it was an important piece of legislation. It was a critical piece that the Department of Mental Health was asking for."

Lawmakers don’t have the ability to override the veto in their current special session, but will have the opportunity to in next year’s regular session.

