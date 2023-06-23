PM NewsBrief: June 23, 2023

Oklahoma Drought Improving

Oklahoma has seen significant drought relief over the last few weeks, so much so that one area has the lowest drought level in nearly two years.

For several weeks the state had been divided along the I-44 corridor with areas to the west experiencing severe to extreme drought, but late spring storms have turned that around.

The Oklahoma panhandle in particular has made significant strides in drought improvement.

“This is the least amount of drought that the panhandle has seen since August 2021,” said State Climatologist Gary McManus.

He says the panhandle looks to be out of danger for a while, but now eyes are looking to eastern Oklahoma.

“It just seems like we improve one area and then another area starts to go downhill. We’ll have to keep watching it as we go forward,” McManus said.

McManus said so far, a flash drought doesn’t appear to be a concern, but if temperatures stay well above average for several days with no rain, such a drought could take hold quickly, especially in the few areas that are still in extreme to exceptional drought.

Plans For Commuter Rail Rolling Along

Plans for a commuter rail in the metro is another step closer to reality.

KOCO reports the Regional Transportation Authority adopted plans earlier this week for a commuter train that would run from Edmond to Norman, as well as Oklahoma City.

Officials say the approval moves them closer to getting a federal grant to fund the project.

The commuter rail would run on existing freight train tracks.

The service would have roughly 11 stops, including one for game days at the University of Oklahoma.

The Santa Fe Train Depot would serve as the hub for the commuter rail.

Talihina Veterans Home Closing

The state Department of Veterans Affairs will spend nearly $4 million to close a veterans’ home in Talihina.

Oklahoma was losing money by continuing operations at the home, about $500,000 a month. The 175-bed facility currently houses only 36 residents.

The department estimates Oklahoma will lose more than $5 million should the facility remain open.

Instead, the state will spend around a million dollars less to close the home. Much of that will go toward severance pay and costs related to workforce reduction.

The existing facility is expected to close by Oct. 1.

Construction on a new facility of the same size is underway in Sallisaw. However, it won’t be completed until October 2024.

Guthrie Algae Bloom, Update On Bluff Creek Sewage Spill

A state agency says work still needs to be done to keep a wastewater treatment plant from contaminating water that flows into a Guthrie lake – one that currently has a blue-green algae bloom.

Late last year, a wastewater treatment plant in Northern Oklahoma County was cited and ordered to stop dumping raw sewage into a creek that flows into Guthrie’s Liberty Lake.

Almost 7 months later, a DEQ spokesperson says the plant has new operators and has fixed most of the issue. But there’s “still work to be done.”

No direct connection has been made between the wastewater and Liberty Lake’s ongoing algae bloom.

The city of Guthrie blames low water levels and agricultural runoff.

But in mid-June, the upstream treatment plant was still discharging 9 times as much nitrogen as permitted, which could contribute to algae growth.

Guthrie has prohibited water-based recreational activities at Liberty Lake while the algae bloom persists, and is using a different lake for drinking water in the meantime.

