PM NewsBrief: June 28, 2023

Temporary Homeless Shelter In Norman Will Continue

A temporary overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Norman will stay open for now.

Last night, Norman City Council approved a month-to-month contract to continue the shelter.

The vote was 6-3, with Mayor Larry Heikkila, Ward 2 Council member Rarchar Tortorello and Ward 1 Council member Austin Ball voting no.

The agreement with Food & Shelter, Inc. –the organization running the shelter—was set to expire Friday.

Officials say dozens of people use the shelter on Gray Street each night.

The city approved the temporary shelter last fall shortly after closing a permanent warming shelter.

SCOTUS Charter School Ruling

Oklahoma's Attorney General says a Supreme Court decision on charter schools could impact the state’s current education battles.

Supreme Court Justices on Monday refused to hear a lawsuit challenging a dress code at a North Carolina Charter School, upholding the lower court ruling that affirmed the dress code was a violation of U.S. Constitution.

The decision has the potential to cement the legal argument that charter schools are not private entities and therefore subject to the same laws as public institutions.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the Supreme Court’s decision to not take up the case was “promising” regarding Oklahoma’s current legal battles over a state-funded Catholic charter school, which he opposes.

But he reaffirmed that while it was a favorable development to maintain secular public schools, he expects much litigation in the following months.

Oklahoma City Water Report Is Out

Oklahoma City has announced that the city's drinking water meets or exceeds all federal and state standards for quality and safety.

The annual Drinking Water Quality Report shows that water tested in 20-22 met the requirements set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

The report includes information about 24 contaminants regulated by the E-P-A.

The so-called Consumer Confidence Report is available online at OKC.gov/ccr or in hard copy at Oklahoma City libraries and through Utilities Customer Service.

Expert Warns Pets At Risk During Extreme Temperatures

Heat advisories and triple digit temperatures are expected this week across the state.

Animal experts warn the dangerous temperatures could affect pets.

Jeremy Calloway with Altus Animal Control says pet owners don’t often understand how quickly a pet can overheat in a car.

“People take their pets to the car and open the windows, a little bit, go to Walmart get a few things and very quickly a hundred degree day can get 125 degrees or so and it’s not going to take very long for a pet to overheat or pass away from something like that,” said Calloway.

He says when pets are outside they need to have shade and access to clean water. Otherwise they’re at risk.

Symptoms of heat stroke in pets can include difficulty breathing, weakness, and in some cases seizures and vomiting.

If you think your pet has heatstroke, contact your veterinarian immediately.

