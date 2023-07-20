PM NewsBrief: July 20, 2023

Call for Attorney General Intervention

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat is asking Attorney General Gentner Drummond for invention on a tribal gaming compact dispute.

Three years ago, the legislature filed two lawsuits against Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The cases claimed Stitt illegally signed gaming compacts with four tribes without receiving legislative approval.

The state Supreme Court ruled in the legislature’s favor in both cases.

A federal lawsuit was later filed by four tribes against Stitt, which is still pending in a Washington D.C. court.

Treat sent a formal letter to Drummond that Stitt was using the federal lawsuit to argue Oklahoma law can be ignored.

Treat asked Drummond to intervene to defend state interests, arguing Stitt cannot do so.

Treat further wrote that “no one, not even the Governor, is above the law.”

Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Jemaine Cannon

Oklahoma has carried out its second execution of this year.

51-year-old Jemaine Cannon was pronounced dead at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday.

After he escaped from an Oklahoma Department of Corrections community work center while serving a 15-year sentence for assaulting a young woman, he killed 20-year-old Sharonda Clark in 1995 and was put on death row.

The Pardon and Parole Board denied a recommendation of clemency for Cannon last month.

He is the ninth person executed by the state of Oklahoma since the moratorium on the death penalty ended in 2021.

OKC Boy Catches Amazonian Fish

An 11-year-old boy went fishing in his neighborhood pond north of Oklahoma City and caught an exotic species that is native to the Amazon rainforest and fresh bodies of water in South America.

Pacu fish is the common name for several different species of fish related to piranhas. Think two sides of the same coin; the piranha eats meat, the pacu eats plants.

The black pacu and the red-bellied pacu are popular in the pet trade. And famous for their underbite of human-looking teeth.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation told NPR this isn’t the first time a pacu has been caught in a neighborhood pond. The last occurrence happened five years ago in Lindsay, Oklahoma.

In a viral Twitter post, the Department blamed a pet owner for dumping their pacu into the Oklahoma City neighborhood pond. This often happens with fish like koi or goldfish when they outgrow their tanks.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation asks exotic fish owners to consult them and their local pet stores before getting rid of aquarium fish to prevent the spread of nuisance and invasive species.

