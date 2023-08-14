PM NewsBrief: Aug. 14, 2023

Severe Storms Batter Parts Of Oklahoma Sunday Night

Parts of Oklahoma experienced damaging winds Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service, northwest and central Oklahoma experienced 60 to 90 mile per-hour winds between the hours of 10 PM and midnight on Sunday.

The counties that reported damage from the severe weather are Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan, and Paine.

Thunderstorms began around 6:30 PM. Winds and rain caused damage to homes and electricity poles in Hennesey and Crescent 11:30 PM.

Gov. Kevin Stitt says his office is monitoring the situation on the ground. He encourages Oklahomans to report storm damage.

Calls For Investigation Into Oklahoma County DA's Office

Several local civil and human rights organizations are calling for an investigation into the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s recent decision to drop charges against several police officers involved in fatal shootings.

The People’s Council for Justice Reform, the Oklahoma City chapter of the NAACP, and other organizations held a news conference last week to address their concerns.

They’re questioning Oklahoma County DA Vicki Behenna’s recent dismissal of criminal charges against the seven police officers involved in three fatal shootings from 2020.

The advocates say the charges, originally filed by former DA David Prater, were justified and that Behenna’s decision to drop them was a political move.

They also say Behenna’s decision to hire Clarence Chapman, a former police chief from California, as a use of force expert created a conflict of interest.

They are calling on the Oklahoma Attorney General, the U.S. Attorney General, and the U.S Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to investigate the matter.

Two Pardon And Parole Board Members Resign

Two members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board are leaving.

Board chairman Richard Smothermon and member Cathy Stocker submitted their letters of resignation earlier this summer. They agreed to stay through the board’s August meeting.

Smothermon has served on the board since July 2021 and Stocker joined last year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt already appointed Stocker’s replacement: former district attorney Kevin Buchanan. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will choose the other replacement.

The five-member board votes on all death row inmates’ clemency hearings.

The governor has final say in the matter, but can only act if the board should recommend clemency for an inmate.

The next clemency hearing for Phillip Hancock, who fatally shot two men in Oklahoma City in 2001, is scheduled for November.

Oklahoma’s July Revenue Report

Oil and gas production collections are dropping as fuel prices rise.

The Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Gross Receipts Report shows July had lower oil and gas collections by 4.4 percent..

Also compared to last July, Gross income tax collections increased: generating $392.6 million dollars in revenue for the state.

Gross income tax collections are made up of both individual and corporate income taxes.

Over a 12-month period, the overall tax collections from all sources is higher than it was a year ago, indicating a steady economy despite weakening oil and gas production.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.