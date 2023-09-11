PM NewsBrief: Sept. 11, 2023

Tuesday Is Election Day In 34 Counties

Dozens of counties are holding elections tomorrow on school bonds, municipal propositions and more.

In Sapulpa, voters will consider a $279 million dollar school bond package.

Much of the funding would go to building a new high school campus. The current high school is more than 60 years old.

The property sales tax increase would also fund a new performing arts center, storm shelter and indoor athletic facility.

Oklahomans across eight counties will decide a $75 million dollar bond proposal for improvements to two Canadian Valley Technology Center campuses.

The El Reno campus is seeking to build a new public safety training facility for law enforcement cadets, firefighters, paramedics and E-M-Ts.

Canadian Valley’s Chickasha campus is seeking major renovations to its facilities.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for elections in 34 counties.

Oklahoman Sentenced for January 6 Insurrection

Another Oklahoman has been sentenced to prison for storming the Capitol in the January 6th insurrection.

Fort Gibson electrician, Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., will serve six months in federal prison.

Griffith went to trial in United States District Court in Washington D.C. He was convicted of four misdemeanors including obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Griffith is the seventh Oklahoman to be sentenced for his role in the riot. His former apprentice, Jerry Ryals, was ordered to serve time in prison last year for a civil disorder felony charge for nine months.

At least 11 Oklahomans and more than 1,000 people have been charged with crimes related to the insurrection.

Settlement Reached In 2018 Jail Inmate Death

A settlement has been reached in the 2018 death of an Oklahoma County jail inmate.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 last week to settle a lawsuit over the death of Sindi Spray for $400,000.

The Oklahoman reports in 2018, 24-year-old Spray died of a perforated ulcer while she was an inmate at the Oklahoma County jail.

Her parents sued the Board of Commissioners in Oklahoma City federal court, alleging she was not seen by a physician while in jail despite repeatedly complaining of severe abdominal pain.

Last month, U.S District Court Judge David Russell refused to dismiss the case, citing testimony that claimed jail medical staff routinely ignored sick inmates and that the jail was consistently understaffed.

Urban Forest Grants

The Oklahoma Forestry Service is offering federal grants to help communities develop local forestry plans.

The matching grants can range from $1,000 to $10,000 for non-profit organizations, local government agencies, educational institutions, and neighborhood associations to broaden urban forestry programs, and provide training opportunities.

Urban Forestry Service Coordinator Mark Bays says past grants have enhanced the technical skills of those who plan, develop, and maintain trees in urban and community forests.

According to the Forestry Service, more trees could help improve health and quality of living issues, as well as boost economic growth opportunities. Grants are due Nov. 17.

