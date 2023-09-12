PM NewsBrief: Sept. 12, 2023

Governor Stitt Calls For Another Special Session

The Oklahoma Legislature is headed back to the Capitol for another special session next month. Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking for significant changes to the state’s tax system.

This will be the second special session of the legislature in 2023 following the official end of the regular session in the spring.

This time, Stitt is asking for three things: A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on a path toward zero state income taxes, a measure to increase budget transparency and a request sure to cause more friction between his administration and tribal nations.

Stitt wants a trigger law mandating if a state or federal court finds that because of an individual’s race, heritage, or political classification, that person doesn’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay that tax.

Stitt’s executive order calls for the legislature to convene on Oct 3.

Edmond Water Rates Going Up

Edmond residents’ water bills will be going up to cover the cost for improvements.

Edmond City Council approved a series of water rate increases to the City’s water and wastewater system last night.

City officials say the changes will help cover the cost of more than 400-million dollars in improvements to the city's water system.

A breakdown of the new rates can be found here.

Oklahoma County DA Seeks To Drop Case Against Glynn Simmons

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna plans to dismiss a murder charge against a man who served nearly fifty years for the crime.

In 1975, a 22-year-old Glynn Simmons was found guilty of murdering Carolyn Sue Rogers at an Edmond liquor store.

He was sentenced to death by electrocution but was later given a life sentence following a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

After serving 48 years in prison, now 70-year-old Simmons was set free on bond in July after his conviction was thrown out when his trial was found to be unfair.

While DA Behenna originally requested a new trial for Simmons, on Monday she announced that since her office cannot prove that Simmons shot and killed Rogers, they are seeking to dismiss the case.

Boost For Expanding High-Speed Internet

The Oklahoma Broadband Office has received more federal money for high-speed internet expansion throughout the state.

The office announced Monday that it has been allocated an additional $167.7 million in federal grants through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund.

Executive Director Mike Sanders says the funding will be used to further expand reliable and affordable high-speed internet service throughout Oklahoma.

