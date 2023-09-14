PM NewsBrief: Sept. 14, 2023

More Than 500 New Teachers Get Sign-on Bonus

Oklahoma’s new teacher sign-on bonus program is poised to award more than 500 teachers with bonuses ranging from $15,000-$50,000.

The recruitment initiative requires a commitment of five years of teaching in the state.

The State Department of Education says 533 teachers are eligible for the program, pending final documents.

The amount of the bonus increases based on certain qualifications, like teaching students with special needs or working with rural and high-poverty schools.

The department says around 350 pre-K through 3rd grade and nearly 170 special needs teachers were recruited.

Only educators who didn’t teach in Oklahoma last year were eligible, which drew criticism from Oklahoma teachers already in the trenches.

The new program also drew frustration from administrators, as they were told initially their DISTRICTS would be on the hook for clawing back bonus money if teachers didn’t fulfill their 5-year contract.

The department says IT will be handling that now.

A former department employee, Matt Colwell, was fired this spring for raising concerns about the program’s legality to the attorney general, saying it’s a potential misuse of federal funds and state law caps incentive pay at 50% of a teacher’s salary.

Those legal questions remain unanswered.

Senate Pro Tem Holds Press Conference On Special Session

State Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat called on Gov. Kevin Stitt to appear before the Senate Appropriations Committee next month, on the first day of the special session.

Treat told reporters Wednesday that he wants clarification on the special session.

Treat says he looks forward to hearing from Stitt about proposals on tax cuts and increasing budget transparency.

Treat also addressed Stitt’s desire for a trigger law that would mandate if a state or federal court finds a person doesn’t have to pay a state tax because of their race, heritage or political classification, then no Oklahoman has to pay that tax.

Treat says that would cost the state $4 billion, and asked the governor for a plan if that does happen.

"What schools is he going to close? Which public safety programs are we going to cancel? Are the tax credits that we just passed for school choice where we have to rescind some of those?" Treat said.

Stitt is alluding to a case currently before the Oklahoma Supreme Court which would exempt tribal citizens from paying state income taxes if they live and work within their own reservation. Treat says if the case were decided in favor of the plaintiff, he would be open to compacting with the tribal nations on this issue.

Treat says the special session will gavel in on Oct. 3.

AG's Office Announces Potential PFAS Litigation

As concerns mount about “forever chemicals” polluting the environment, Oklahoma’s Attorney General has announced potential litigation against companies that add them to the environment.

The PFAS family of chemicals are super useful — they’re in our shampoos, our waterproof clothes, and our non-stick cookware.

But they’ve also been linked with high cholesterol, liver disease, pregnancy complications and some cancers.

Firefighters and military personnel are especially at risk because of exposure to PFAS-filled fire suppressants. And once PFAS find their way into the environment, they don’t ever break down and they’re difficult to remove.

Now, AG Gentner Drummond says he’s considering litigation against companies that pollute Oklahoma lands and waters with PFAS. The first step is to solicit proposals from law firms that can advise the AG’s office on how best to protect Oklahoma and its people from forever chemicals.

Renovations Approved For OU College of Nursing

OU’s College of Nursing facilities and classrooms will get an upgrade.

The OU Board of Regents approved the renovation project Wednesday.

The regents voted to let the university move forward in selecting a construction management firm for renovations to the College of Nursing.

The project will address things like upgrading the student success center, modernizing existing classrooms and adding additional learning spaces in a former simulation lab.

The renovations seek to address increased enrollment numbers, as the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program saw a 73% increase in enrollment this fall compared to 2020.

Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation for nurses per capita.

An increase in enrollment is a good sign for the university, which recently received $2.7 million in federal grants to address the state’s critical nursing shortage.

