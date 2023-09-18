PM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2023

Metro Libraries Increasing Security

The Metropolitan Library System is taking new security measures after a series of incidents over the past few weeks.

Larry White, CEO of the Metropolitan Library System, says in a statement to KFOR the library has now programmed all phones with an automatic dial 911 button.

Video surveillance, panic buttons and unarmed guards have all been added.

Additional training has also been given to employees.

This comes after three different libraries have seen criminal acts these past few weeks.

In August, the Ralph Ellison Library lost nearly $10,000 worth of equipment due to vandalism. This month, a man assaulted an employee at the Capitol Hill Library.

At the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library, a bag was found in the bathroom containing a gun and other weapons.

White says all library locations have undergone security audits and changes have been made to keep both staff and guests safe.

Study On Fuel Tax Revenue Stream

Oklahoma is weighing whether drivers should be taxed per mile instead of at the gas pump.

The State Department of Transportation study comes as fuel tax revenues decline.

The department is conducting the so-called “Fair Miles Oklahoma” pilot project as a pay-per-mile alternative to the existing 20-cent tax that is added on to each gallon of fuel.

The department says as cars become more fuel efficient and electric vehicle sales increase, the gas tax revenue used to repair roads and bridges is going down.

The non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports that the study will develop a per-mile rate to match the current gas tax rate for a possible replacement model.

The study is estimated to cost almost $4 million.

Oklahoma’s fuel tax rate is among the lowest in the nation, with only four other states reporting below 20 cents.

Oklahoma Poverty And Health Census Data

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Oklahoma is among the poorest states in the country.

Last week, the Census Bureau released its annual state-level data snapshot on poverty and health.

In 2022, Oklahoma had a poverty rate of 15.7% compared to the national poverty rate of 11.5%, leaving the state with the 8th highest poverty rate in the country.

This ranking is unchanged from the previous year.

Additionally, 1 in 5 Oklahoma children were living at or below the federal poverty level in 2022.

However, the data also show the state has seen improvements in health insurance uninsured rates, as Oklahoma had one of the largest increases in health care coverage in the country last year following Medicaid expansion.

Suicide Prevention Walk Planned For Norman

Norman is preparing to host its first 'Out of The Darkness' suicide prevention walk on Nov. 12.

The walk is an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention program and will raise money for research through the nonprofit’s national and local chapters.

Walk chair Bethany Clay says her goal is to raise $10,000 through sponsorships with local businesses and teams signing up to walk.

The walk's theme is glow, and Clay says people can wear bright tutus, face paint and glow-in-the-dark outfits as they shine a light on suicide prevention.

“The impacts and the reach of it is so amazing and surreal, and it just it warms my heart, gives me goose bumps, and I really hope that this turns into something bigger in the future and we get more walks down in this area and just continue to reach out to people,” Clay said.

Click here to learn more about walking or sponsoring the walk.

And, if you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

