PM NewsBrief: Sept. 19, 2023

Tornado-Damaged Veterans Clinic Reopens

A veterans clinic in Shawnee damaged from a tornado earlier this year reopened Monday.

It was uncertain if the clinic would reopen, but after five months of restoration, the clinic is welcoming back veterans.

The facility closed in April after sustaining damage when an E-F-2 tornado touched down in the Shawnee area.

Officials say the rebuild allowed the clinic to add new services including telehealth for vision and hearing and physical therapy.

Former Tulsa Public Schools Administrator Charged With Felony Wire Fraud Conspiracy

The former Tulsa Public School’s administrator at the center of an embezzlement case that surfaced last year was charged on Monday.

Devin Fletcher, Tulsa Public School’s former Chief Learning and Talent Officer, was charged with felony wire fraud conspiracy on Monday.

The charge claims Fletcher along with an unnamed co-conspirator used fraudulent invoices for non-existent consulting services to defraud the school district of at least $600,000.

Fletcher resigned after TPS self-reported the matter in June 2022.

The embezzlement has drawn attention from state officials, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, who ordered an audit of the school district, and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who has used the case as justification for threatening the district’s accreditation level.

State Agency Directors Get A Pay Raise

State agency directors got big pay raises during the last fiscal year.

Oklahoma journalism non-profit Non-Doc reported a breakdown of the raises.

Department of Corrections executive director Steven Harpe and Commissioner of Health Keith Reed both got $90,000 pay hikes. Five others got increases of at least $40,000 per year. All told, 49 directors got raises.

The Non-Doc story notes the average salary in Oklahoma is just under $40,000 dollars.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is touting the increases as a way to attract talent and become a top-10 state.

But, in the story, Tony DeSha with the Oklahoma Public Employees Association says he would like to see more investment — not in agency leaders — but for frontline workers and mid-level staff.

AARP Warns About Scams Targeting Native People

Advocates say elderly people are more likely to be victims of fraud, and Native people are especially vulnerable.

According to the AARP of Oklahoma, Native people here are being targeted in a wide range of scams including the selling of fake regalia, art and homeopathic products that claim to come from a reputable Indigenous source.

The AARP talked with Native people from all over the US and found that scams that specifically target tribal heritage are being waged on social media platforms like Facebook.

They often involve offers to help pay off student loan debt, fake regalia and romance scams that leave victims out thousands of dollars.

Officials say more culturally specific education offered through tribal organizations can help.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.