PM NewsBrief: Oct. 13, 2023

Oklahoma ACT Scores

The ACT exam is taken by high schoolers, often with the aim of scoring high enough to get into a college or university. But according to new data, ACT scores in Oklahoma have dropped to their lowest in the past 20 years.

Twenty years ago, Oklahoma held an average composite score of 20.5 out of 36. Ten years later, it had risen slightly to 20.8. The year before the pandemic, it slid down to 18.9. This year, it sits at 17.8.

Though Oklahoma’s downward trend is steeper, scores have also steadily dropped nationwide. The national average is around 2 points higher than Oklahoma’s.

The ACT College Readiness Benchmarks also look bleak nationally, but especially in Oklahoma. These are the minimum scores the ACT organization says will give students a high probability of success during their first year of college. Only 10% of Oklahoma test-takers meet benchmarks in all four subject areas. The average nationwide is just over double that.



Solar Eclipse On Saturday

Oklahomans will get a chance to view an astronomical event this weekend.

An annular solar eclipse will be visible across portions and North and South America this Saturday.

Here in Oklahoma. it'll be a partial annular eclipse. The moon is expected to cover anywhere from 75-85% of the sun, depending on where you are in the state.

In Oklahoma City, the eclipse will start at 10:21 a.m. central time. The maximum coverage will be at 11:49 a.m.

Looking ahead, a total solar eclipse will happen next year on April 8th. Its path will go through southeastern Oklahoma.

First Annual Two-Spirit Festival In Tulsa

The first annual Two-Spirit Festival is this weekend in Tulsa.

Osage performer Marx will sing a new single from their forthcoming album "2S Sacred." They along with eight other Indigenous artists will be performing as part of a festival that is seen as giving more visibility to LGBTQ Native Americans, who use the term Two Spirit to identify themselves.

Marx remembers a time when talking about being two spirit was taboo in the Native community. Now, they're seeing more events like this one in Tulsa.

"Two Spirit people are really wanting visibility-for their existence to be honored and to be known," said Marx.

The festival is being put on by Twisted Arts in Tulsa, an LGBTQ arts organization that got its start in 2020.

The festival is on Saturday and Sunday at 101 Archer and WOMPA, an arts collective space. For more information, go to Twistedfest.org.

