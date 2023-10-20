PM NewsBrief: Oct. 20, 2023

Americans United for Separation of Church and State Launches Investigation Into PragerU

A national advocacy organization is turning its sights to Oklahoma’s partnership with conservative media nonprofit PragerU.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State announced Thursday it’s launching an investigation into how Florida and Oklahoma plan to implement PragerU materials in public schools.

This is the second major action AU has taken regarding Oklahoma education issues.

It’s also the driving force behind a lawsuit filed against St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School, which would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious school and is currently moving its way through Oklahoma’s approval process.

Last month, State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced an ongoing partnership with PragerU Kids — its video links populate the state department’s social studies curriculum page, and Walters says the department is collaborating to create Oklahoma-specific curricula.

AU president and CEO Rachel Laser says in a press release, “We owe it to our children to ensure their public schools provide a high-quality education that is free from religious coercion and rooted in facts, not theology or political ideology.”

Fines Going Up For “Move Over” Law Violations

Oklahoma is cracking down on “Slow Down, Move Over” laws.

Under current law, the fine is $249 for drivers who don't slow down or move over, but next month it will go up.

The new law going into effect Nov. 1 increases the fine to $1,000 for the first offense.

If a driver doesn’t move over or slow down and an emergency worker gets injured, the driver could pay up to $5,000 in fines; if there's a fatality, the fine could jump to $10,000.

Health Insurance Marketplace Options

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace begins on November 1st.

This year’s enrollment period will offer seven plans, with Blue Cross Blue Shield providing statewide options and other carriers subject to availability in certain counties.

Taro Health is a new plan for central Oklahomans, combining traditional health coverage and access to direct primary care.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready says health care costs are rising, with monthly premiums averaging $73 after federal subsidies.

He says 2024 premiums will be impacted by rising costs and encourages Oklahomans to secure coverage during this period.

The deadline to enroll, re-enroll or make changes to insurance plans is Dec. 15.

“Killers Of The Flower Moon” Hits Theaters

The wait is over. Martin Scorsese's blockbuster movie based on David Grann's bestselling non-fiction novel "Killers of the Flower Moon" is in theaters now.

The movie centers on the relationship between Ernest and Mollie Burkhart-played by Leonardo Di Caprio and Lily Gladstone.

Through their relationship we see the brutal murders of Osages for their money and land, all of which took place in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Author David Grann says one way people can heal: teach the history.

“We're all fighting right now over what history can be taught and shouldn't be taught. History will always be there shaping us, whether we acknowledge it or not. If we don't address the past it will fester,” Grann said.

The movie has already generated Oscar buzz and excitement.

It was almost entirely shot in Oklahoma.

