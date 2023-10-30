PM NewsBrief: Oct. 30, 2023

Ardmore City Leaders To Address OK Senate Hearing

Following the news that Michelin plans to close its Ardmore plant, city leaders are going before the Oklahoma Senate.

Ardmore administrators will get to speak to an Oklahoma State Senate hearing Tuesday, October 31 about the economic challenges the closing presents. The Senate Select Committee on Business Retention and Economic Development will hold the hearing to discuss what can be done to keep other businesses in the state.

Michelin plans to close the Ardmore plant by 2025 costing approximately 14-hundred workers their jobs. Ardmore Development Authority President and CEO Bill Murphy told the Ardmoreite newspaper that there's a possibility for future new job opportunities in the market, but he said no sole employer will be able replace all the workers that are being laid off, and some projects are still years away from being operational. In the next six months Michelin will start to slowly phase out employees at the plant.

Oklahoma Gains ‘Positive’ Credit Rating

Moody’s Investor Service says Oklahoma’s credit rating is looking better. Moody’s had previously said the state had a ‘stable’ credit rating. They upgraded that to positive in mid-October. The upgrade signals that Oklahoma’s state government is in a good position to honor its debts.

In a statement sent to reporters, Governor Kevin Stitt and Treasurer Todd Russ credited the state’s strong rainy day fund, which has ballooned following an influx of federal money over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the second credit rating improvement in recent years for Oklahoma. S&P Global Ratings gave the state a positive outlook last summer.

American Medical Response Service Announces Edmond Headquarters Location

The city of Edmond’s newly-contracted American Medical Response Service ambulance service will be headquartered in the old fire station at 1315 South Broadway.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports AMR will pay Edmond about $37-hundred monthly to use the old fire station. AMR is replacing EMSA which city officials say failed to meet promised response times.

Free Trees To Norman Residents

The City of Norman Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with the First United Bank of Norman, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative (OEC), Grissom Landscape Nursery, and the Norman Park Foundation to give away 300 trees to residents of Norman on November 3, 2023.

As part of the Right Tree – Right Place Campaign, this event will help promote responsible planting of trees in the landscape. The City Forester will be on site to answer any tree questions and offer advice on species and planting location options.

“We hope our Norman residents will take advantage of this free tree opportunity,” said Colin Zink, City of Norman Forester. “Trees beautify and offer an incredible amount of benefits to community members and property owners. We are looking forward to sharing information on best practices to planting, placement and more.”

The event will be held at the main entry drive to Griffin Park off Robinson Street (1001 E. Robinson Street). Distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m., or until all trees are given away. The trees are in 5-gallon containers. Species available include: Brandywine Maple, Shumard Oak, Prairiefire Crabapple, and Little Gem Magnolia. Tree varieties cannot be reserved in advance; trees will be given away on a first come-first served basis. To receive a tree, please provide a utility bill or state-issued ID showing a Norman address and only one tree per address.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled and posted to normanok.gov. Questions may be directed to 405.366.5476.

