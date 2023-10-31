PM NewsBrief: Oct. 31, 2023

Ardmore Leaders Testify About Impact Of Michelin Plant Closure

Ardmore city leaders testified before the Oklahoma Senate Tuesday about the impact of Michelin shutting down its operation.

Ardmore Development Authority President and CEO Bill Murphy spoke before the Select Committee on Business Retention and Economic Development.

Murphy says the city had a good relationship with Michelin--even on a corporate level--but the announcement of the shutdown was a shock.

“These global companies have global issues. Those decisions are often made with global perspective and we are often not privy to that information,” Murphy said.

A task force is being developed to look at the impacts the company’s decision will have on the community.

Murphy says former leadership at Michelin is willing to serve in an advisory role.

Despite losing the Michelin plant, Murphy says it’s an opportunity to look forward at “new energy”.

“Certainly oil and gas will continue to play a major role in our economy, and we think as evolution occurs into hydrogen, for example, that we are well positioned based on the experiences we’ve had with oil and gas to be a leader in this new energy economy,” Murphy said.

Michelin plans to wind down operations in Ardmore by 2025, affecting about 1,400 workers.

Contractor Embezzlement Charges

The state Attorney General's office says a construction contractor stole tens of thousands of dollars from his customers. Now, he faces criminal charges.

36-year-old Benjamin Moore was charged with nine counts of felony embezzlement and one count of pattern of criminal offenses in Pottawatomie County District Court late last week.

Attorney General Genter Drummond’s Consumer Protection Unit conducted an investigation in September 2022 after the AG’s office received several complaints about Moore’s business dealings.

Moore is alleged to have taken a total of nearly $85,000 from nine customers for construction projects that were never completed.

The charges come with the potential of several years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

State Park Funding

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department says about $350 million is needed for repairs and infrastructure at state parks.

A recent study organized by Republican State Representative Tammy Townley shows recreation and tourism is the state’s third largest economic driver.

The study also found the infrastructure for tourists to enjoy state parks in Oklahoma, like cabins, campgrounds, and restrooms are in need of major repair.

Townley says the state could invest more in park maintenance.

“We've got multiple places within our state system that are truly just flat out dilapidated. They need water wells. We want our our cabins to be the best," Townley said.

The lawmaker says $350 million could be spread throughout 8-10 years.

According to the study, immediate funding of $50 million could allow the department to address critical maintenance needs over the next year.

Construction Begins On Massive Campground For New Theme Park

Construction is beginning for the first phase of a major theme park planned for eastern Oklahoma.

City, state and project leaders gathered at The Three Ponies R-V Park and Campground near Vinita Monday to formally start the project.

The campground will feature 300 cabins and 750 RV spots.

Three Ponies is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The facilities are the first to be built for the new American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.

The theme park has a $2 billion price tag and will feature Americana touches with rides, shows, and waterways.

