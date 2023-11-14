PM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2023

Climate Impacts Facing Oklahoma

Every four years, the U.S. Global Change Research Program must deliver a report to Congress summarizing what scientific data are saying about the climate.

The National Climate Assessment came out this Tuesday morning, and has implications for Oklahoma.

The report shares details about how human-caused climate change will affect the country for the rest of the 21st century.

Oklahoma is looking at more days with triple digit temperatures, more strain on infrastructure and more problems with ticks and mosquitoes.

University of Oklahoma climatologist Renee McPherson spearheaded the report’s chapter on the southern plains. She says it’s not all doom and gloom.

“If you could look ahead in the future and realize that there are things that you can do to make your future better. Wouldn't you want to know those things? And wouldn't you want to take some action?” McPherson said.

The report highlights policies and individual actions that could help safeguard our future - like cultivating native plants and using existing oil wells to store captured carbon.

It’s Election Day In 24 Counties

It's Election Day in 24 counties, with mostly school and municipal bonds on ballots.

Moore residents will consider a $49.3 million general obligation bond to fund street and bridge improvements and repairs.

Broken Arrow voters will consider a $52 million school bond package. The majority will go toward new technology and facility maintenance.

School officials say property owners won’t see a tax increase if the measure passes.

A 15-year, one-cent sales tax increase will go before residents of Skiatook. If passed, the city will construct two new police and fire stations.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.



Mullin Challenges Teamsters Union Leader To Fight

Oklahoma's United States Senator Markwayne Mullin is in the spotlight for challenging a Teamsters Union leader to a fight at a Senate Hearing Tuesday.

The Republican from Adair County and the Teamsters' Union leader Sean O'Brien have been feuding on social media and at hearings for much of the year.

Mullin began reading off comments O'Brien had made on social media, saying the Union President had challenged him to a fight.

MULLIN: "This is a time this is a place. You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here."

O'BRIEN: "OK that's fine. Perfect."

MULLIN: "You wanna do it now?"

O'BRIEN: "I'd love to do it right now."

MULLIN: "Stand your butt up then."

O'BRIEN: "You stand your butt up, big guy."

Yelling.

The two did not exchange blows.

O'Brien remained seated as the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, called the meeting to order.

Technology Helps Officers, Clinicians Provide Mental Health Care

Oklahoma law enforcement's use of iPads is proving to be a game-changer in crisis response.

Since 2021, the state's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has distributed 30,000 iPads to officers and mental health providers.

These devices facilitate virtual visits with counselors, de-escalating intense situations and reducing the number of emergency calls to 911.

Law enforcement officials told the non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Voicethat the tablets are especially effective in rural areas, saving police departments time and money while offering immediate mental health support.

The use of tablets has not only lessened the burden on emergency services but also led to a significant drop in hospital admissions.

Grand Mental Health has increasingly used iPads for treatment since 2015. The healthcare provider reported a 93% reduction in inpatient stays from 2015 to 2021.

