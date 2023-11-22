PM NewsBrief: Nov. 22, 2023

New Bike Lane Comes To OKC

Construction began this week on Oklahoma City’s first parking-protected bike lane on Lottie Avenue.

These bike lanes use parked cars to separate bicyclists and drivers in the road.

The Lottie bike lane will be 1.8 miles long, and part of a larger development project to build safer bike lanes through northeast Oklahoma City.

According to city officials, this is one of many bicycle and pedestrian projects to be built following the city’s adoption of this year’s Bikewalk OKC master plan for pedestrians and cyclists.

It will be funded by an extension of the Better Streets Safer City sales tax and the MAPS 4 sales tax.

The project is expected to open in spring 2024.



Fewer Than 1 in 4 Oklahoma High Schools On Track To Meet New State Law Requiring A.P. Courses

Opportunities for A.P. classes, which give students a leg up in college admissions, are lacking in rural Oklahoma high schools. But a new law aims to address the divide.

By the 2024-25 school year all of Oklahoma’s public high schools will be required to offer at least four A.P. courses.

An analysis from Oklahoma Watch revealed only a quarter of high schools met that standard last school year. Even more, half didn’t have any A.P. classes at all.

The report found that schools with the most courses are in urban and suburban areas. Those with few or no A.P. offerings are more likely to be in rural communities.

One roadblock for many smaller districts is a lack of teachers to teach A.P courses. To meet the new state requirement, schools can partner with a nearby school district or technology center or offer courses through an online provider. Legislators say the goal of the new law is to ensure students in all Oklahoma schools have access to advanced courses.



How To Avoid Food-Borne Illness This Holiday Season

Every year, approximately one in six Americans get sick with a foodborne illness, according to the CDC.

Although you might want to rush through food preparations this year, the State Department of Health recommends slowing down while you assemble your Thanksgiving feasts.

To avoid foodborne illness, wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before cooking, and use separate cutting boards to keep raw meats away from fruits and vegetables.

You should always remember to check the internal temperature of your turkey and ham, which should be 165 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.

Make sure to put your leftovers in the fridge ASAP, as harmful germs can quickly multiply when foods are left out.

The State Department of Health says to be extra careful with your turkeys, which should be allowed enough time to thaw and consumed within three to four days, along with other leftovers.



The next episode of the KGOU PM NewsBrief will be Monday, Nov. 27.

From all of us at KGOU, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.