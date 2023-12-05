PM NewsBrief: Dec. 5, 2023

Officer-Involved Shooting Death Under State Investigation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Prague at the request of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place on December 1, following a domestic disturbance report.

Deputies encountered a man holding a knife. When they tried to make contact with him, he charged at the them, prompting a deputy to discharge their weapon and shoot the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident where he later died.

No further information is available as the incident is still under investigation.

Update On Search For New Oklahoma County Jail

Oklahoma County commissioners say that a livestock market is not in danger of being shut down to make room for the new county jail.

County commissioners discussed more potential locations for the correctional facility during a meeting Monday.

Discussions on potential jail sites, including a generically described 80-acre location near Interstates 40 and 44, raised concerns, but officials assure it won't impact Stockyards City's cattle operations.

County commissioners are actively expanding their search for suitable locations for the new jail and are evaluating private land offers.

One potential location that’s been on the list is the existing jail site in Oklahoma City. Commissioners say for that to happen, they would have to purchase land around it for a new site to be built.

Another location at NE 10th and I-35 has received pushback from nearby residents concerned that the correctional center would be too close to community facilities.

County Commissioners say they are still hopeful on the site near Will Rogers World Airport as they await approval from the FAA.

Commissioners want to choose a location by the end of this year as the clock is ticking to use federal funds.

Cooks Venture Processing Plants To Shut Down

Cooks Venture is shutting down its operations and facilities in eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.

Two processing plants in Jay and Tahlequah are being shut down, along with six farms and plants in Arkansas. There were more than 500 employees at all the locations. The company began the closures in late November.

Cooks Venture has been meeting with investors to get financing since September but were unable to get money for operating expenses, according to a letter sent to employees.

Company officials say it will take several weeks to shut down completely. The closures will most likely be permanent.

OKCPS Moves Forward With New High School

A new high school for Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) will be built on the city’s northeast side.

The Oklahoma City council today approved a rezoning request for OKCPS to build the Belle Isle Enterprise High School.

The school will be built near Wilshire and the Broadway Extension.

Construction will be funded through a bond that voters approved in November 2022.

According to official plans, the school will have a football field and two baseball fields on site.

The school is expected to open for the 2026-27 school year.

