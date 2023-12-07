PM NewsBrief: Dec. 7, 2023

Proposed Rules For Public School Libraries

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is taking aim at library standards for Oklahoma public schools.

He wants to eliminate all references to the long-held American Library Association guidelines.

Walters calls the ALA “activist, left-wing” and “taxpayer-funded, woke indoctrination,” that he says fights to bring pornography to school libraries and attacks parents who disagree.

The current system from the ALA focuses on 4 major areas:

1. Inquire, think critically and gain knowledge;

2. Draw conclusions, make informed decisions, apply knowledge to new situations, and create new knowledge;

3. Share knowledge and participate ethically and productively as members of our democratic society; and

4. Pursue personal and aesthetic growth.

The new system would be tiered by grade-level and focuses SOLELY on skills, such as the inquiry process and incorporating AI.

The Oklahoma chapter of the ALA says it fully supports the ALA’s values in student learning, but it is reviewing the proposal and looks forward to working with officials.

Oklahomans have until January 17 to submit public comments, which can be done on sde.ok.gov/newstandards.

Proposed rules must pass through the legislature to be enacted, but that can be circumvented if the governor issues an executive order.

Update on Opioid Abatement Grants

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board has received more than 250 letters from local groups requesting grants.

The state has $23 million in available awards for projects meant to counteract the impacts of the opioid epidemic.

Eligible groups include counties, municipalities and public school districts.

The abatement board received letters from 64 Oklahoma counties, which represent more than 80% of the state.

There were nearly 800 opioid-related deaths in Oklahoma in 2022, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the awards will help Oklahoma attack its opioid crisis through things like treatment and recovery programs, and opioid abuse education and prevention.

This is the first distribution of nearly $1 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement funds from the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board.

Applications and awards are expected in 2024.

Proposed Fish Rules

Some fish get all the attention. Species prized by anglers — like bass, trout and crappie — are often closely regulated to make sure they aren’t overfished. Now, new rules to protect the species that aren't regulated are being proposed.

These species — like gars, paddlefish and buffalo — get lumped together as “non-game fishes.”

Right now in Oklahoma, you can kill as many native non-game fish as you want. You’re also allowed to shoot them with a bow and arrow, then toss them back into the water.

Jason Schooley is a biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. And he wants to change that.

He says native non-game fishes haven’t received much management or research funding in the past. But now some people are starting to pay attention. And they’re finding these species play important roles in their ecosystems.

"These fish are worth more swimming in the environment than they are being used as target practice and then discarded," Schooley said.

The ODWC has proposed regulations that would make it illegal to shoot and release native non-game fish. The new rules would also limit people to harvesting 10 of them per day.

You can attend a public meeting about the proposed rules changes tonight in Oklahoma City and share and submit online comments through tomorrow.

Air Force Thunderbirds To Headline 2025 Tinker Air Show

The Tinker Air Show returns in 2025, with a big headliner: the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Tinker officials made the announcement this week.

The air show features a variety of ground aircraft displays, exhibits and aerial performers.

The next show is set for June 28 and 29, 2025.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.