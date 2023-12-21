PM NewsBrief: Dec. 21, 2023

Oklahoma Democrats Again Open Their Primaries To Independent Voters

Registered independents will again be allowed to vote in Democratic primary elections in 2024 and 2025.

While all recognized political parties have the option of opening their elections to independents, only the Democratic Party will do so in upcoming elections. The number of independent voters in the state means they’ll likely have a significant influence on Democratic primary elections.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Voice reports there were more than 400,000 registered independent voters in Oklahoma. Republican and Libertarian primaries will continue to be closed.

Anyone interested in updating their party affiliation must do so before April 1 per state rules.

Lawmakers Subpoena State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Oklahoma lawmakers are issuing a subpoena to State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The subpoena comes from three Republicans: Rep. Mark McBride, who chairs the Education Appropriations and Budget Committee; Rep. Rhonda Baker, who chairs the Common Education Committee; and Speaker of the House Charles McCall.

They’re demanding answers to seven questions, including data on the Teacher Sign-On Bonus program and whether Walters authorized his senior advisor, Matt Langston, to use his letterhead in communications with McBride and if the department allows this kind of communication.

As a refresher, Langston answered McBride’s initial requests for information with a note slipped under his office door saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Officials are also demanding all emails from a non-profit formerly headed by Walters that relate to the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability.

Walters has been ordered to bring all of the requested information to McBride’s office by Jan. 5.

Tribal Nations Receive Federal Funding

Three Tribal Nations are receiving a total of $24 million dollars in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money is for internet connectivity, education access and tribal language preservation.

Most of the money is going to the Choctaw Nation, which got two grants worth more than $22 million to install high-speed internet throughout its reservation and to fund Choctaw language courses.

About $334,000 will go to the College of the Muscogee Nation to support higher education and $1 million is going to the Cherokee Nation to deliver STEM and language courses to high school students.

The grants are through the department’s Office of Rural Development.

OU Health To Receive Grant For Telemedicine

OU Health is receiving nearly $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support telemedicine for stroke care.

The grant is through a federal program that will help OU Health providers connect with 23 hospitals in rural counties through telemedicine equipment.

Telestroke program medical director Shyian Jen says outcomes related to stroke rates and deaths are poor in Oklahoma. The CDC says it's the sixth leading cause of death for Oklahomans.

"This grant really provides us the ability to have the right equipment to be able to deliver our expert care," said Jen.

This grant will help OU Health facilitate life-saving treatment when minutes matter.

NOTE: The next episode of the KGOU PM NewsBrief will be Wednesday, Dec. 27. From all of us at KGOU, have a safe and happy holiday.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.