PM NewsBrief: Jan. 8, 2024

Proposed Legislation Would Give State Employees Pay Raise

A high ranking Oklahoma lawmaker is proposing a 9 percent pay raise for state employees.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson’s proposed legislation aims to provide a significant 9% pay increase for roughly 31,000 part-time and full-time state employees.

If passed, the initiative could result in an approximate $4,500 raise for the average state worker earning about $50,000 annually.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Voice reports this proposal excludes certain positions, such as state elected officials, agency directors, judges, and district attorneys, from eligibility for these raises under Thompson’s Senate Bill 1292.

Thompson’s proposal appears to have some support among some legislators, but House leaders say they want to tie it to pushing through potential tax cuts.

State Lawmaker Calls For Investigation Into DOC

A state lawmaker is again calling for an investigation of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Lane Representative Justin Humphrey says he has reports from inmates about violence and sexual assaults at Oklahoma prisons.

He says an outside entity, possibly the FBI, should look into the claims.

“I’ve already contacted the human rights and civil rights division for the FBI, and so yes, I would absolutely love for them-I’ve given them a lot of evidence. I don’t know whether they will pursue that," Humphrey said.

Humphrey has previously asked the state attorney general to investigate the claims.

He says he has filed a bill that would allow lawmakers to visit corrections facilities unannounced.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has responded to Humphrey’s claims, saying while acts of violence do happen in state prisons, there has not been a statistically significant rise in violence over the last six months.

Oklahoma City VA Clinic Temporarily Closed Due To Water Damage

An Oklahoma City VA outpatient clinic will remain closed for several months following water damage.

As we first reported at the end of December, a water line broke at the North OKC VA outpatient clinic located at 14400 Bogert Parkway.

Now, officials say the facility will be closed for the next 3 to 6 months so crews can assess the damage.

The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System is asking patients with previously scheduled appointments at the clinic to contact scheduling staff at 405-302-1500 if they’re unsure about where they need to go in the meantime.

The goal is to confirm new appointment locations by Jan. 16.

