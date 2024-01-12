PM NewsBrief: Jan. 12, 2024

Tips For Anticipated Cold Snap

The forecast is calling for wind chills lower than 20 degrees below zero over the next 4 days, so state and local officials are offering tips on how to keep your home safe and warm.

OKC Utilities says only drip faucets on exterior walls.

It’s best to turn those faucets down to a steady drip or a stream of water the width of a pencil lead.

Opening under-sink cabinets and wrapping up water pipes in your crawl space or basement can also help prevent frozen pipes.

As for other home utilities, state Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he’s monitoring natural gas marketing during this cold snap to make sure people don’t experience price surges like they did during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri.

Audit Found Money Missing In Coyle

An investigative audit of the small town of Coyle found thousands of dollars misappropriated in 2018 and 2019.

The audit found the town’s former treasurer and clerk Jennifer Jones, misappropriated nearly $64,000 in Town and Coyle Public Works Authority funds.

The report also lists $6,219 of questioned costs related to unauthorized payroll payments to Jones and her spouse, William Jones.

State Auditor Cindy Byrd says anyone handling public money must have extensive oversight and accountability.

The audit report has been given to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office.

ACA Marketplace Enrollment Deadline: January 16

Oklahomans have until Jan. 16 to secure health insurance from the federal marketplace.

Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans lost Soonercare coverage as state agencies resumed eligibility renewals for the first time since the pandemic.

Health insurance policy analyst Lousie Norris says this has fueled a 38% increase in enrollment for federal marketplace plans in Oklahoma compared to last year. And there’s still time to enroll.

“This is your last opportunity really to get coverage for 2024 unless, if you have a qualifying event later in the year," said Norris.

Oklahomans can submit their income to see if they’re eligible for enhanced federal subsidies, which could cover some or all of their premium. Local assistance is also available on the marketplace’s website.

Marvel Character Has Oklahoma Roots

The Choctaw Nation is promoting the newly released Marvel series featuring a protagonist from the tribe.

Marvel’s five-episode miniseries “Echo” was released to streaming services on Tuesday.

The show focuses on the character of Maya Lopez, who is Choctaw.

In tandem with the show’s release, the Choctaw Nation launched a website to educate viewers on native culture and language.

In a promotional video, Chief Gary Batton praises the series for highlighting his nation.

“You know, I think it’s an exciting time for our Choctaw people to be recognized for our contributions that we’ve made… so, it’s an awesome feeling to see that truly come into reality,” Batton said.

The series was originally created in English, but also has a Choctaw language dub option.

Echo is available to stream on Disney-plus and Hulu

NOTE: The next episode of the KGOU PM NewsBrief will be Tuesday, Jan. 16.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.