PM NewsBrief: Jan. 26, 2024

Stitt AI Task Force Issues Recommendations

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s task force on emerging technologies is recommending the state hire a chief artificial intelligence officer.

The person would oversee public sector AI use, manage risks and promote AI innovation within government.

In the report, the task force also recommended integrating AI education in schools and universities to meet growing business needs.

In a media statement, Stitt says he wants Oklahoma to lead the nation in the implementation of AI technology that he said could be used to streamline state government.

Stitt created the task force back in September to study the potential uses, benefits and security issues that could arise due to advances in the technology.

Several lawmakers have filed AI-related bills that will be up for review during the upcoming legislative session.

Education Department To Hold Hearings On Teacher Conduct

The State Board of Education voted at its Thursday meeting to take steps toward suspending the teaching certifications of several Oklahoma educators.

The board voted to suspend the teaching certificates of four teachers, pending individual hearings.

Some of the teachers have been in headlines recently, like Woodward Middle School P.E. teacher Benjamin Hall, who was arrested earlier this month and charged with seven counts of lewd acts on a child over the last decade.

Braggs Middle School teacher James Miller was also arrested earlier this month on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.

The board also voted to suspend the certificates of two Glenpool Public Schools teachers for breach of contract, and to refer the pending revocations of eight other teachers to a hearing officer.

Lastly, it voted to schedule a hearing for former Norman teacher Summer Boismier, who shared a QR code with her students for the Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned project.

Water Outages Across The State

Water problems are springing up around the state after last week’s freezing temperatures.

Cameron University in Lawton canceled classes and closed its food courts Thursday as the campus went without water.

Line breaks and issues at a local treatment plant affected much of Lawton.

In Central Oklahoma, Konawa residents have had little or no water for more than a week.

The city has been distributing bottled water and inviting residents to shower at a school fieldhouse.

Almost 100 miles north, the City of Perry has been having water issues of its own.

Students returned to school Thursday after classes were canceled all week for icy weather and lack of water.

According to a Facebook post from Perry Mayor Lawrence Wortham, the city’s water stores are slowly recovering from leaks that appeared during last week’s frigid weather.

He credits the community’s conservation efforts and the water department’s speedy response.

Thunder’s Win Against Trail Blazers Stands

The Portland Trail Blazers decided to withdraw any formal protest to Tuesday’s loss against the OKC Thunder.

The outcome of the game caused controversy when the Trailblazers’ Head Coach Chauncey Billups said he signaled for - but didn’t get - a timeout call late in the 4th quarter.

His team subsequently lost the game.

NBA teams have 48 hours after a game to file a protest and five days to provide evidence to back their respective claim.

OKC plays against the Pelicans tonight in New Orleans at 7 p.m.

The Thunder will then go on to play the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.