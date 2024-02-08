PM NewsBrief: Feb. 8, 2024

Three People Indicted In Swadley’s State Park Restaurant Case

Three people face criminal charges over alleged fraud at barbecue restaurants in Oklahoma state parks.

A grand jury indicted the owner of Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen and two other people Thursday.

In March 2020, Swadley’s landed a cushy contract with Oklahoma’s Tourism and Recreation Department, using taxpayer money to remodel and manage six restaurants in state parks.

About a year and a half into that contract, a whistleblower told state authorities Swadley’s had been cooking its books so it could overcharge the state.

Now, a grand jury is sending Brent Swadley and two others to trial on one count of felony conspiracy and five counts of felony fraud.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office accuses Swadley’s of maintaining two sets of invoices during its three-year state park contract. The one they submitted to the state had inflated equipment costs.

In addition to these criminal charges, there’s also a civil suit and countersuit between the state and Swadley’s.

The restaurant recently filed a motion increasing the amount of money it says the state owes it for operations and renovations.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Issues New Directives Following Earthquake

State regulators are issuing new directives due to last Friday’s earthquake near Prague.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is ordering the gradual shutdown of disposal wells within three miles of the epicenter with depths above the Arbuckle formation.

The Commission has already called for the shutdown of operations within 10 miles for wells disposing into the Arbuckle formation, which is the state’s deepest.

The agency also says no new permits will be issued for certain disposals in a six mile zone around the epicenter.

Update On New Veterans Home In Sallisaw

Oklahoma lawmakers are moving along with opening a new veterans’ home in Sallisaw.

A bill was heard in the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee Wednesday.

Sen. Todd Gollihare’s SB 1707 allows the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs to sell the now-closed veterans’ home in Talihina and use the proceeds to open its replacement in Sallisaw later this year.

Greg Slavonic is the executive director of the Veterans Affairs Department. He says the department hopes to sell the Talihina home for $4 million.

“If we don't sell the home. Say by the 1st of April, instead of incurring that $80,000 a month expense ODVA is incurring, my intent at that point, would turn the property over to OMES and let them manage the home at that point,” Slavonic said.

The Choctaw Nation is the most likely buyer.

The measure passed its committee hearing with a 7-3 vote and now moves on to the full Senate.

Del City Holds Meeting On Proposed Oklahoma County Jail Site

Del City officials are holding a special meeting this evening to discuss a proposed location for the new Oklahoma County jail.

Community members and city leaders will meet to discuss their opposition to the site at SE 15th and Grand Blvd.

Local residents argue that a jail near their town would decrease property values and hurt small businesses.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Del City City Hall.

